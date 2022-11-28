Estonians earn less than a year ago

According to Statistics Estonia, the country’s official statistics agency, in the third quarter of 2022, the average monthly gross wages and salaries were €1,679, which is 8.1% more than in the third quarter last year; however, real wages were 12.7% less than in the same quarter last year.
In the third quarter of 2022, real wages were €1,279, which is 12.7% less than in the same quarter last year. Real wages take into account inflation, as the consumer price index is used to adjust average monthly gross wages and salaries and determine real wages. Real wages reflect purchasing power, ie the amount of goods and services that can be purchased, Statistics Estonia said.
By economic activity, the average monthly gross wages and salaries were the highest in information and communication (€3,059), financial and insurance activities (€2,606), and energy (€2,235).
“Average gross wages were the lowest in accommodation and food service activities (€1,089), real estate activities (€1,151), and other service activities (€1,244),” Argo Tarkiainen, an analyst at the agency, said.
Average monthly gross wages and salaries decreased in arts, entertainment and recreation (0.4%) and other service activities (1.3%).
Average wages and salaries increased the most in public administration and defence (12.9%) and manufacturing (12.2%).
The average monthly gross wages and salaries were the highest in Harju (€1,826) and Tartu counties (€1,651) and the lowest in Valga (€1,194) and Hiiu counties (€1,097).
Year on year, the biggest growth in wages and salaries was recorded in Ida-Viru county (17.2%) and Põlva county (12.4%). Compared with the third quarter of last year, average monthly gross wages and salaries decreased in Lääne (0.1%), Valga (2.1%) and Hiiu counties (7.0%).