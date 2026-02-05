Ülemiste predicted to become Tallinn’s new city centre – thanks to Rail Baltica

The Ülemiste district in Tallinn is predicted to become the Estonian capital’s new – or second – city centre by 2030, thanks to its location next to the new transportation hub that will include the terminus of Rail Baltica.
To that end, Tallinn Airport, Rail Baltic Estonia and Mainor Ülemiste are investing nearly €500 over the coming years in developments “that will transform the former industrial area into a modern urban gateway attractive to international companies and investors”, the companies said in a statement.
The new Rail Baltica terminal is to unite international and local railway lines, trams, buses and the airport into a single integrated space. To that end, the companies aim to create a city within a city – “modern, with dense public space, pedestrian-friendly and an international urban hub”, the CEO of Mainor Ülemiste, Sten Pärnits, said. Mainor Ülemiste is the developer of Ülemiste City.
According to the company, the area today is Estonia’s third-largest economic city based on labour taxes, with companies generating nearly €3 billion in total revenue in 2024. By 2030, 25,000 people will live, study and work in the campus, the company predicts.
Fifteen million people to pass through Ülemiste over the next decade
To create a presentable connection between Rail Baltica, the airport and Ülemiste Centre, a European park and a high-rise building designed by Zaha Hadid Architects are planned in Ülemiste City, housing one of Estonia’s largest conference centres at 4,700 square metres (51,000 square feet), expected to generate €140 million in tax revenue.
By 2028, a spa of up to 6,000 square metres (65,000 square feet) is also planned, featuring water, sauna and children’s areas, an adults-only spa and dining facilities. A residential area with four apartment buildings and a total of 400 apartments is also planned for the campus.
Tallinn Airport forecasts that, by 2030, passenger numbers will increase from the current 3.5 million to up to five million, which is why last year the airport launched the largest development project in its history, with an estimated cost of up to €75 million.
Rail Baltica is forecast to annually bring additional two million people to Estonia. Over the next decade, nearly 15 million people are predicted to pass through the Ülemiste area when taking into account air and Rail Baltica passengers and other mobility forecasts.