Ericsson to establish a technology centre in Tallinn for €155 million

Mainor Ülemiste, one of the developers of the Ülemiste City business campus in Tallinn, has signed a contract with Ericsson Eesti for the construction of a new carbon-neutral office and leading innovation centre on an area of 52,500 square metres (565,105 square feet) for a total cost of €155 million.
“In our vision, the innovation and development centre gathering more than 2,200 talents fits very well in Ülemiste City as a modern office, living and learning environment – it complements the multifunctional campus, and their ambition to become carbon neutral by 2030 is in line with our sustainability goals,” Ursel Velve, the chairman of Mainor Ülemiste and the chief innovation officer of Ülemiste City, told the Tallinn stock exchange.
The chair of the management board of Mainor, Kadi Pärnits, said Ericsson was to invest €155 million in the establishment of the technology centre, which will employ some 2,200 people.
Parnits said global corporations had for some time now been focusing on sustainability and setting goals in the field of green transition, from which there is much to learn in Estonia.
“The Ericsson development has the ambition to be carbon neutral by 2030, and in Ülemiste City, where we have set the highest sustainability standards for both the environment and developments, and where resources are managed consciously, such a project is not only strategically suitable but also serves as an example for the rest of the industrial sector,” she noted.
Currently, 15 companies have their headquarters in Ülemiste City, but in Pärnits’s estimation, the campus’s capacity and potential will grow even more when the first high-rise is erected in Ülemiste in symbiosis with the Rail Baltic terminal and the expansion of the shopping centre to the European Square.
Ericsson is a Swedish multinational networking and telecommunications company headquartered in Stockholm, selling infrastructure, software and services in information and communications technology for telecommunications service providers and enterprises. The company employs around 100,000 people and operates in more than 180 countries.
