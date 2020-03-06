An American film featuring Estonian actress Kristi Roosmaa to premiere in LA

Kristi Roosmaa, an Estonian-born and New York City-based actress and singer, is a central character in a new short film “Wildflower”, directed by the Tony-nominated producer, Celine Rosenthal; the movie will have its world premiere screening at the 20th FirstGlance Film Festival in Los Angeles on 12 March.
Inspired by real-life events and based on Roosmaa’s own experiences, “Wildflower” centres around an immigrant woman struggling to make a heartbreaking choice while pursuing her life-long dream of making it as a professional singer in New York. According to the makers, the film tells a universal story about love and loss, “showcasing what unites all of us culturally instead of what divides us”.
“I wanted to tell this story because we’re in a time where America is having active conversations about immigrants, how they are treated and the value they provide to our country,” Roosmaa said in a statement. She developed “Wildflower” as a love letter to her late grandma and as a “reminder to human kind of how precious life is”.
All-female international team
In addition to contributing to the national conversation on immigration, the project shines a spotlight on female contribution in the film industry with its all-female international creative team. Led by Roosmaa, who starred and produced, the film was helmed by Tony-nominated producer (“Leap of Faith”) and director Celine Rosenthal. The team also includes writer Susan Cameron, cinematographer Charlotte Dupre and director/producer Natalie Schwan.
The film has already earned Best Indie Short award at Oniros Film Awards (Italy) and Award of Merit at One-Reeler Short Film Competition (Los Angeles). In addition, Roosmaa took home Best Actress (Grand Jury Award) at Oniros Film Awards and Best Actress at Top Shorts Film Festival (an online film festival).
A career in NYC
Born and raised in Estonia, Roosmaa began singing at the age of five when she first performed in a local bakery and became hooked on the thrill of performing and entertaining an audience. Her career path took her to New York City and her performances include singing solo at Carnegie Hall and an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon alongside Residente (a Puerto Rican rapper) featuring Bad Bunny (a Puerto Rican singer).
Roosmaa holds a law degree from the Institute of Law at Tartu University, a diploma in performing arts from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy and a dance certificate from the Broadway Dance Center.
“Wildflower” will have a premiere at FirstGlance Film Festival in Los Angeles on 12 March at 8:00 PM, at Laemmle North Hollywood 7 (5240 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601). Read also: Kristi Roosmaa: “Life is full of inspirations!” Interview with New York-based musical singer & actress.
Cover: Kristi Roosmaa. Photo by Samantha Blinn.