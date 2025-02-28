Arvo Pärt at 90: celebrating 50 years of Für Alina

Arvo Pärt, Estonia’s most celebrated composer, turns 90 this year, and one of his most defining works, Für Alina, will mark its 50th anniversary in 2026; to honour this milestone, the Arvo Pärt Centre invites listeners to share their personal experiences with the piece – an emblem of Pärt’s singular musical vision.
Composed in February 1976, Für Alina was Pärt’s first public work after a prolonged creative crisis. It introduced his tintinnabuli style – characterised by simplicity, bell-like harmonies and profound spiritual depth. Minimal in structure yet emotionally vast, the piece has resonated deeply with audiences worldwide.
Music that accompanies life’s milestones
The title echoes Beethoven’s Für Elise, though unlike its mysterious dedicatee, the subject of Für Alina is known: an 18-year-old girl whose parents had separated. She moved to the UK with her father, while her mother remained behind the Iron Curtain, in Soviet-occupied Estonia.
The composition was Pärt’s musical offering of solace – a deeply personal response to the family’s separation. He later described its atmosphere as akin to a soul cleansed after confession, evoking a sense of spiritual renewal and quiet transcendence. Despite its simplicity, Für Alina carries the weight of longing, distance and the unspoken emotions of exile and reunion.
Composer Arvo Pärt plays Für Alina and reflects on the piece.
Beyond its origins, Für Alina has become a universal soundtrack to life’s pivotal moments. Some have played it during childbirth, even naming their daughters Alina in tribute. Others associate it with loss, reflection or personal transformation.
Since its international release on ECM Records in the 1990s, the piece has captivated musicians and audiences alike. Its sparse notation allows for vast interpretative freedom, with performances varying in length and feel. Notable recordings include Alexander Malter’s versions, personally selected by Pärt, as well as interpretations by Pat Metheny, Jeroen van Veen and Olga Jegunova. It has also featured in film soundtracks, including Foxcatcher (2014), Abandon (2002) and Mostly Martha (2001).
Pianist Alexander Malter plays Für Alina.
Share your Für Alina story
To celebrate the piece’s 50th anniversary, the Arvo Pärt Centre in Laulasmaa, Estonia, invites listeners to contribute their memories. Whether in writing, voice recordings, or video, submissions will form an archive reflecting the impact of this remarkable work. Stories can be sent to alina@arvopart.ee until 11 September 2025 – coinciding with Pärt’s 90th birthday.
As Estonia honours one of its greatest cultural figures, Für Alina stands as a testament to Pärt’s ability to evoke deep emotion with the fewest of notes. Its quiet power continues to echo across generations, proving that in music, what is left unsaid is often just as profound as what is played.