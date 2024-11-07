The DNA from 100,000 Estonians on display

As part of the Tartu 2024 European Capital of Culture programme, one of Japan’s most renowned artists, Ryoji Ikeda, has opened a unique audiovisual solo exhibition at the Estonian National Museum – a display composed of the DNA from 100,000 Estonians.
The two pieces, developed in collaboration with the University of Tartu’s Institute of Genomics and the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, examine the relationship between human DNA data and soundscapes, creating a unique intersection of Estonian science and cultural heritage.
“Ryoji Ikeda is known for his large-scale spatial installations often based on scientific data,” the exhibition’s curator, Kati Torp, said in a statement. “His ability to blend art with scientific concepts in a visually compelling and meticulous manner is truly remarkable.”
The exhibition opened with an exciting artist talk where Ikeda shared his thoughts on the process of creating his works and their meaning.
“Through my art, people can find their own answers, and there is no single correct answer. Every person and visitor who views my works finds their own answers. My work makes up only 50 per cent; the other 50 per cent is created by the audience – art is a dialogue between me and the viewer, allowing them to experience something personal and unique,” Ikeda said.
Visitors can expect a multisensory experience that encompasses sight, sound and thought. The combination of top-level data visualisation, immersive soundscapes and the physical presence of the space leaves a lasting impression on each attendee.
Ikeda’s solo exhibition will be open at the Estonian National Museum until 2 March 2025.