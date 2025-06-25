Duo Ruut brings Estonian to Glastonbury stage with Guardian-praised album

Estonian contemporary-folk duo Duo Ruut – who this week makes history as the first act to perform in Estonian at Glastonbury – have earned a major international accolade: Ilmateade, their latest album, has been named Folk Album of the Month by The Guardian.
Estonian contemporary-folk duo Duo Ruut – formed by musicians Ann Lisett Rebane and Katariina Kivi – has reached a major milestone in their international career: Ilmateade, their latest album, has been named Folk Album of the Month by The Guardian.
Renowned for their distinctive set-up, the pair perform face-to-face on a single Estonian zither – the kannel – creating an arresting blend of minimalist textures and intimate harmonies. Their music, spare yet emotionally resonant, hinges on percussive playing and layered vocals, drawing listeners into a tightly woven sonic dialogue. Since their debut in 2017, Duo Ruut has steadily garnered critical acclaim across Europe and Asia, praised for their originality and evocative soundscapes.
Ilmateade – meaning “The Weather Report” – was released on 12 June 2025 and continues their exploration of contemporary folk rooted in Estonian tradition. The album draws inspiration from Estonia’s deep relationship with nature, with each track evoking a specific weather condition or mood – from the swirling haze of “Udu” (“Fog”) to the stark melancholy of “Vilud Ilmad” (“Chilly Weather”). Collaborations with prominent Estonian artists – including guitarist-producer Erki Pärnoja and poet-rapper EiK – add both lyrical nuance and sonic depth, expanding the duo’s aesthetic without compromising their trademark intimacy.
Like fog across a glassy bay
In its review, The Guardian praised the album’s “glistening minimalism” and noted that the songs “move like fog across a glassy bay”. Selecting Ilmateade as its Folk Album of the Month for June 2025, the newspaper acknowledged not only the strength of the record but also the duo’s growing reputation beyond the Baltics. It’s a rare accolade for an Estonian act – and a powerful testament to the universality of their music.
This summer, Duo Ruut is taking Ilmateade on tour to some of Europe’s most iconic music festivals. Notably, they will perform twice at the legendary Glastonbury Festival, marking a historic first: Estonian will be sung live on the Glastonbury stage for the first time in the festival’s history. Their performances are scheduled for Thursday 26 June at 11pm and Saturday 28 June at 3pm, both on the Toad Hall Stage in the Green Futures Field.
First Glastonbury performance sung in Estonian
While Estonian artist Tommy Cash appeared solo at Glastonbury several years ago, Duo Ruut’s sets are the first confirmed performances sung in Estonian – a cultural landmark that adds further significance to their presence on one of the world’s most prestigious festival line-ups, which this year features the likes of Charli XCX, Neil Young, Rod Stewart and Amelie Lens.
Following Glastonbury, the duo heads to Denmark’s Roskilde Festival on 2 July, before returning home for the Viljandi Folk Music Festival on 26 July. They’ll close the summer festival circuit with a performance at Germany’s Bardentreffen Festival in Nuremberg on 2 August.