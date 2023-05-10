The Tallinn Music Week features 175 artists from 41 countries

The Tallinn Music Week, the international new music and city festival held annually since 2009, will fill the Estonian capital’s venues from 10 to 14 May.
The music line-up of the festival’s 15th edition features 176 artists from Europe, North and South America, Africa and the Middle East. The greatest share – 84 acts – is from Estonia, followed by Finland with 11, the UK with nine, Canada with eight, Latvia and Germany with seven, Ukraine with six and Lithuania, France and Sweden with five artists.
Various Estonian record labels, festivals, clubs and the country’s public broadcasting-run Radio 2 are curating special nights during the festival that takes place simultaneously in several venues at the Telliskivi Creative City and the Tallinn Old Town.
There’s also a Finno-Ugric night, dedicated to the UN’s International Decade of Indigenous Languages. Rooted in tradition, the night reveals the charm of the musical heritage of Finno-Ugric peoples and features.
The festival’s Folktronica Stage showcases cross-genre and cross-medium artists who oscillate between pop, folk and electronica. “Africa Now!” night shines a spotlight on the new diversity coming from Africa and its diaspora beyond folklore and roots music.
One night, “Jazz Is Her”, at the Philly Joe’s jazz club, is dedicated to women. “Soda Pop!” presents the sounds of the young glocal generation, while queer talent from around the world will be showcased at the special night at the Sveta Bar.
In addition to showcasing new music, the Tallinn Music Week also features a music industry conference. The conference’s programme addresses human and AI relations, new glocal identities, digital literacy, the future of radio, music education trends and DIY live touring.