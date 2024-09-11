Estonia submits “8 Views of Lake Biwa” for Oscars

The Estonian Film Institute has selected Marko Raat’s feature film “8 Views of Lake Biwa” as its submission for the Best International Film category at the 97th Academy Awards.
The movie, filmed near a Russian Old Believers’ village on the shores of Lake Peipus in Estonia, is framed through the Japanese artistic tradition of depicting eight scenic views. This tradition, originally inspired by the Chinese “Eight Views of Xiaoxiang,” became popular in Japan, with works like the “Eight Views of Ōmi,” representing famous landscapes around Lake Biwa.
The film reflects on the theme of how humanity has lost touch with the soulfulness of the natural world. According to the Estonian Film Institute, the film, which premiered in early 2024 at the Rotterdam Film Festival, is “an original interpretation that will grow in value over time”, blending personal storytelling with international impact.
Asian art, Estonian cinema
Marko Raat expressed his excitement, calling the selection “a great tribute to Biwa” and a unique opportunity for American audiences to experience a blend of European and Asian art through Estonian cinema. Viola Salu, head of the Estonian Film Institute’s production department, praised the film for its originality and artistic quality, highlighting the growing diversity of Estonian filmmaking.
“8 Views of Lake Biwa” is based on the 1911 book by German Japanophile Max Dauthendy and is a joint Estonian-Finnish production. Directed by Raat, the film was produced by Allfilm’s Ivo Felt, Dora Nedeczky, Mark Lwoff, and Misha Jaari.
The 97th Academy Awards will take place on 2 March 2025 in Los Angeles.