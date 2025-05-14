Explore after dark: Top 10 Museum Night experiences across Estonia

On the evening of May 17, Estonia will open the doors of nearly 200 museums and cultural institutions for Museum Night—a much-loved annual event that welcomes tens of thousands of visitors across the country.
Organised by Museums and the Estonian Museum Association, during Museum Night entry at exhibitions is either free or costs only one symbolic euro. Each participating museum offers special programs, ranging from interactive tours to creative workshops, live performances and unique exhibitions. Whether you are in Tallinn or deep in the countryside, Museum Night is the perfect excuse to explore history, art, and curiosity after dark.
With so many options and open museums, where should you go? Estonian World has created a list of top 10 Museum Night experiences from across the whole country.
Barbies from the personal collection of Maivi Kärginen-Kivi
Katusepapi 35, Tallinn (La Vida Loca Tango Salon)
Step into a world of glitter and nostalgia with 400+ Barbie dolls on display—ranging from vintage porcelain classics to Allan from the recent Barbie movie. This year there will be literary themed Barbies like Maya Angelou or other puppets like the Three Bears fairy tale set. There will also be a kids’ corner with dolls to play with and Barbie books in Estonian. This is a peculiar and colourful stop perfect for families and doll enthusiasts alike.
https://muuseumioo.muuseum.ee/en/museum/barbies-from-the-collection-of-maivi-karginen-kivi/
Tallinn bus station – Retro bus fun rides and Museum Night party!
Tallinna Bussijaam, Lastekodu 46 Tallinn – from 18.00
Expect a partying and an amazing retro experience: free vintage bus rides, pop-up exhibitions, book giveaways, a giant screen broadcasting Eurovision and live performances from Marta Lotta Kukk and 5MIINUST x Puuluup. There will also be street food, drinks, and even an afterparty by Ennu Ratas. The event is free but there will be a donation corner for the Children’s Foundation of the UT Hospital.
https://muuseumioo.muuseum.ee/en/museum/tallinn-bus-station-retro-bus-fun-rides-and-museum-night-party/
Gin lovers’ dream at TOHI distillery
Viljandi highway 43, Kohil- from 19.00
Just 30 minutes from Tallinn, TOHI opens its exclusive gin factory to visitors for the night. Learn about distilling botanicals like juniper and Sichuan pepper, tour the old vodka cellar, and taste handmade gin at the Gin Bar. Entry is €1 and tours run every half hour from 19.00 to 22.00. Registration online in advance is required.
https://muuseumioo.muuseum.ee/en/museum/tohi-distillery/
Step into sci-fi at the Stalker theme park, Narva
Joala 23c, Narva- from 18.00
Fans of Tarkovsky’s cult classic “Stalker” won’t want to miss this atmospheric museum located in an old cotton warehouse. Featuring installations from local artists and a surreal cinematic vibe, this is a must-visit for film fans and adventurers. Tours run hourly from 18.00 to 20.00 and cost only €1.
https://muuseumioo.muuseum.ee/en/museum/stalkeri-teemapark-narvas
Sillamäe Museum- Stories, magic and fun by the sea
Kajaka 17a, Sillamäe- from 18.00
Step into a night of magic at Sillamäe Museum, where fortune-telling, riddles, puppet theatre, VR dystopias and mystical tours bring literature and imagination to life. This coastal museum near Narva offers free and low-cost events in both Russian and Estonian without any registration necessary. Be careful, spots for workshops are limited!
https://muuseumioo.muuseum.ee/en/museum/sillamae-museum/
Cross the border (Literally!) at Valka Museum
Vabaduse 8, Valga- from 18.00
Valga Museum offers a full day of activities that bridge Estonian and Latvian culture. The programme starts at 10.00 with a bus tour to nearby museums, and continues from 18.00 with craft workshops, literary exhibitions, and guided tours in both languages. Families can enjoy story time, a cross-border train ride, quizzes, and a search game with prizes. The evening wraps up with live music, a candlelit church tour, and tower music at midnight—a perfect cultural adventure for all ages.
https://muuseumioo.muuseum.ee/en/museum/valga-museum/
Fairy tale evenings at Anija manor
Kehra tee 8, Anija- from 12.00
Located just 45 minutes from Tallinn, Anija Manor offers a full day of engaging activities for families and history lovers. The manor features a permanent exhibition, guided tours (available at 18:00, 20:00, and 22:00), and a charming book-themed handicraft workshop. Some activities proposed – like crafts and carriage rides- require advance registration and small fees.
https://muuseumioo.muuseum.ee/en/museum/anija-manor/
Medieval magic at Alatskivi castle
Lossi 6, Alatskivi- from 18.00
Step into a storybook evening at the stunning Alatskivi Castle, where kids can make crowns, shields, and hobbyhorses, enjoy a reading corner filled with tales of castles and join a costume-friendly adventure. Adults can explore the castle on a free guided tour at 19:00, while the on-site restaurant and pottery workshop- with an extra fee- add to the magical charm.
https://muuseumioo.muuseum.ee/en/museum/alatskivi-castle-and-eduard-tubin-museum/
MotoNurk Museum – A paradise for motor lovers
Vestervalli 17°, Narva- from 12.00
The MotoNurk Museum brings together vintage vehicles, car literature, and live DJs. Don’t miss the classic car meet-up and exhibition or the book signing with author Mati Laos. Guided tours in Estonian and Russian available at the museum and a street market will make this a top stop for collectors too.
https://muuseumioo.muuseum.ee/en/museum/motonurk-museum/
Books, animals, and romance at Kurgja farm museum
Kurgja village- from 17.30
The Kurgja farm museum, located at 45 minutes from Pärnu, will celebrate Museum Night with a tranquil escape into nature. Stroll through the spring farm, garden, and riverbank, explore the museum’s themed “nests” -the Garden Nest, Animal Nest, and Children’s Nest- and enjoy a variety of activities, including horse rides, a book display on Carl Robert Jakobson’s treasures, and a cozy romance corner. With guided tours, book browsing, and quiet moments to relax, Kurgja offers a perfect evening to unwind and connect with nature and literature.
https://muuseumioo.muuseum.ee/en/museum/carl-robert-jakobson-farm-museum/
Bonus Tip: Paint your own marzipan at Maiasmokk café
Pikk 16, Tallinn- from 16.00
Get creative at one of Tallinn’s oldest cafés by painting marzipan figurines for only €8.40. No booking needed. A delicious, hands-on souvenir to end your evening.
https://muuseumioo.muuseum.ee/en/museum/the-marzipan-room-at-maiasmoka-cafe/
From whimsical castles and retro bus parties to quiet literary corners and hands-on family fun, Museum Night offers something unforgettable for everyone. It’s not just a night at the museum—it’s a countrywide celebration of culture, creativity, and community. Whether you’re revisiting a favorite spot or discovering a hidden gem for the first time, this is your chance to see Estonia’s museums in a whole new light.
*All images found on muuseumioo.muuseum.ee