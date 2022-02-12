Tallinn will launch free museum Sundays in March

From March, visitors will be able to visit the museums in the Estonian capital, Tallinn, for free on the first Sunday of every month.
The last two years have affected the cultural participation habits of the citizens of Tallinn, and one of the objectives of museum Sundays is to overcome the cultural disruptions that have occurred, the Tallinn City Government said in a statement.
The city government noted that visitor numbers had declined in museums over the last two years and statistics as well as the observations of museums suggested that some visitors and audiences “have lost contact with culture for longer periods”.
In the latest satisfaction survey, the residents of Tallinn gave the fear of being infected as the most common reason for not visiting museums, followed by lack of time. Ticket prices were also given as a barrier by a significant proportion of people, the city government pointed out.
Initially, the Tallinn City Museum with its seven branches is involved in the project, and three museums of the Tallinn Literary Centre have also joined. In the future, the city also hopes to motivate other museums in the city to get involved.
Starting 6 March, the museum Sunday programme will include all branches of Tallinn City Museum: the Tallinn City Life Museum (Vene street 17), the Photo Museum in the former Town Prison (Raekoja 4/6), Tallinn’s first community museum in Kalamaja (Kotzebue 16), the Miiamilla Children’s Museum in Kadriorg (Koidula 21c), the Peter I House Museum (Mäekalda 2), the Kiek in de Kök Fortifications Museum with bastion walkways (Komandandi tee 2), the Tallinn Russian Museum (Pikk 29a), as well as three Tallinn Literary Museums in Kadriorg: the Vilde Museum (Roheline aas 3), the Tammsaare Museum (Koidula 12a) and Tallinn’s newest museum, the Mati Unt Museum (L. Koidula 17).
The free museum Sundays will be organised in accordance with all precautions in force.