Fotografiska Tallinn will live tour Bryan Adams’s exhibition Exposed

Fotografiska Tallinn, a photo gallery at the Telliskivi Creative City, will live tour the world-famous singer, Bryan Adams’s exhibition, Exposed, on 3 May at 7 PM EEST (5 PM BST; 12 PM EDT) to give the potential audience the chance to virtually visit the singer’s portrait photos during the coronavirus crisis.
The curator of the exhibition, Anke Degenhard, and tour guide Elo Aun, together with surprise guests, will take the audience on a virtual journey to the world of Adams’s photography.
“It might come as a surprise, but Bryan Adams’s photographic output has spanned more than 20 years and earned him international acclaim as well as brought attention to his charity work,” Fotografiska said in a statement.
The exhibition marks the first time Adams’s photography has ever been shown in Estonia. “It consists of three photographic series that reflect his works as a portrait photographer, from celebrity and glamour to trauma and hardship,” the gallery said. “The photographs that make up Exposed, the namesake to this exhibition, throw the spotlight on familiar faces from the worlds of entertainment, fashion and the arts.”
Intimate and compelling
“Fotografiska Tallinn’s first-ever live tour from the exhibition by Tom of Finland was welcomed very warmly by the audience,” according to the co-founder of the gallery, Maarja Loorents.
“Bryan Adams’s exhibition was open to the public less than a week before the emergency situation was declared in Estonia. As he has a lot of fans here, we decided to bring his exhibition to live,” she said.
“Intimate and compelling – the portraits by Bryan Adams have placed him on the world stage alongside the most celebrated photographers working today,” Fotografiska said when the exhibition was first opened. “Well known, of course, for his success as a singer, songwriter and producer; his photographic output has spanned more than 20 years and earned him equally remarkable critical acclaim.”
The tour is free; purchasing a ticket is optional
Adams was born in Kingston, Ontario, Canada, in 1959 and was inducted into the Royal Photographic Society in 2015. His creative output remains as prolific as ever and does his commitment to global issues.
Mostly known as a musician, he rose to fame in Canada and the US with his 1983 album Cuts Like a Knife and turned into a global star with his 1984 album Reckless, which produced some of his best known songs, including “Run to You”, “Summer of ’69”, and his first number one, “Heaven”. In 1991, he released the album Waking Up the Neighbours, which included the song “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You”. The song became a worldwide hit and reached number one in many countries, including a new record of 16 consecutive weeks in the United Kingdom.
The audience can follow the tour on the Fotografiska Tallinn YouTube channel. The tour lasts about an hour and thirty minutes maximum and will be held in English.
Joining the tour is free, but in case of a memorable experience, it is possible to purchase a ticket from Fotografiska Tallinn’s online store.
Fotografiska Tallinn, inspired by the Stockholm-based internationally renowned cultural place for the world’s best photography, opened in the Estonian capital in June 2019.
Cover: Bryan Adams’s exhibition Exposed at Fotografiska Tallinn. Images courtesy of Fotografiska Tallinn.