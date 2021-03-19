Gallery: The Estonian Song Celebration arch gets a modern lighting system

The arch that covers the stage that hosts huge choirs during the Estonian Song Celebration and its nearby lighthouse have received a brand new illumination solution.
The current arch, its accompanying stage and the nearby 42-metre high lighthouse (the opening of each Song Celebration is marked by ceremonial ignition of fire at the top of the lighthouse) were built together in 1960. The buildings were designed by architects Alar Kotli, Henno Sepmann and Endel Paalmann.
In the recent years, both the arch and the lighthouse have gone though extensive maintenance and restoration work and now the illumination system also received a revamp.
The Estonian Song Celebration is a unique event, which every five years brings together a huge choir of up to 30,000 people for a weekend in July. Approximately 100,000 spectators enjoy the concerts and sing along to the most popular songs.
The first Song Celebration was initiated in 1869 by newspaper publisher Johann Voldemar Jannsen and celebrated freedom and the 50th anniversary of the end of Estonian serfdom at the hands of the Russian tsar in 1819.
Cover: The arch that hosts huge choirs during the Estonian Song Celebration and its nearby lighthouse have received a brand new illumination solution. Photos by Aron Urb.