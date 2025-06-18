Jaanipäev 2025: top 10 midsummer celebrations across Estonia

As the longest day of the year dawns, Estonians prepare to mark one of their most beloved and enduring traditions – Jaanipäev, or Midsummer’s Day. Steeped in the lore of pre-Christian solstice rituals and layered with later Christian customs, the celebration is a joyful homage to light, nature and togetherness. Across the country, communities gather by bonfires, sing ancient songs and take part in rituals that have withstood the test of centuries.
The festivities begin on the evening of 23 June – Jaanilaupäev – the heart of the midsummer revelry. As dusk settles, bonfires blaze across the Estonian landscape, drawing people together to sing, dance, grill food and bask in the quiet enchantment of the solstice night. The following day, 24 June, is Jaanipäev proper – a national holiday and a more tranquil affair. Traditionally observed as the Feast of St John the Baptist, it serves as a contemplative counterpart to the exuberance of the night before, offering a moment to rest, reconnect with nature and reflect.
While Midsummer’s Day officially falls on 23 June, many towns and communities across Estonia are bringing the celebrations forward to the weekend, with festivities already kicking off on the 20th and 21st. Estonian World has selected the top 10 places to celebrate Jaanipäev in Estonia – each offering a unique blend of history, scenery and summer magic.
Pühajärve Midsummer’s Eve
Pühajärve Park, Beach and Song Festival Grounds, Ranna tee 1, Otepää
From Sunday, 22 June to Monday, 23 June 2025
Set against the scenic backdrop of Lake Pühajärv in Otepää, the Pühajärve Jaanituli festival blends age-old Jaanipäev customs with the pulse of a modern summer music festival. Revellers are treated to an eclectic lineup of DJs and live acts – from international electronic powerhouses like Brennan Heart and Delta Heavy to homegrown favourites such as Nublu and Tommy Cash.
Alongside the music, traditional midsummer games, sunrise swims and a laid-back camping atmosphere create a joyful space for celebration, connection and the simple magic of the Estonian summer.
Valgeranna Jaanituli
Piibe 1, Valgeranna küla, Pärnu
Monday, 23 June 2025
One of the most anticipated Midsummer’s Eve celebrations in Pärnu County unfolds in Valgeranna, where music, fire and festivity light up the coastal night. The lineup features some of Estonia’s most popular performers – including Smilers, Anne Veski, Shanon, Hunt and DJ Enno Lohu – setting the stage for an unforgettable evening.
Time-honoured traditions such as the lighting of the Jaanituli bonfire, games for all ages, a lively food street and family-friendly attractions keep the spirit of midsummer alive well into the night. Guiding the festivities is actor and presenter Jaan Arlet Palmiste, whose charm and energy bring an extra spark to the celebration.
Estonian Open Air Museum Mid-Summer Eve
Estonian Open Air Museum, Vabaõhumuuseumi tee 12, Tallinn
Monday, 23 June 2025
At the Estonian Open Air Museum, Midsummer’s Eve becomes a journey through time – a celebration where centuries-old customs are brought vividly to life. From 7pm until midnight, visitors are invited to step into Estonia’s past and experience how Jaanilaupäev was once marked across generations, with music, dancing, bonfires and age-old storytelling.
Performances by Kukerpillid, Leigarid and Tabasalu Brass will fill the museum’s grounds with festive sounds, while live reenactments in historic farmsteads recreate the rituals and rhythms of midsummer in times gone by. With traditional saunas, games, crafts and a grill lounge on offer, the evening promises a richly woven celebration of Estonian heritage.
Viimsi Jaanituli
Viimsi Open Air Museum, Muuseumi tee 1, Viimsi
Monday, 23 June 2025
At the Viimsi Open Air Museum, Midsummer’s Eve unfolds by the sea in a joyous blend of music, dancing and firelight. The evening offers a taste of summer at its finest – with local delicacies, homemade brews and a spirited programme of entertainment. Families can enjoy folk music, traditional dancing and games that echo the rhythms of Estonia’s rural past.
As night deepens, the lighting of the bonfire becomes the centrepiece of the celebration, followed by classic Jaanipäev games. Near midnight, guests are invited to join in the enchanted search for the elusive fern blossom – a mythical flower said to bloom only once a year, promising love and good fortune to those who find it.
Põhja-Tallinna Jaanipidu
TalTech Estonian Maritime Academy, Kopli 101, Tallinn
Friday, 20 June 2025
In the heart of Tallinn’s seafaring district, the Põhja-Tallinn Midsummer’s Eve celebration offers a lively prelude to the solstice weekend. Held on 20 June from 5pm to 10pm in the courtyard of the Estonian Maritime Academy, the event features performances by the folk dance group Pääsuke, beloved band Kruuv and the powerhouse vocal trio Suured Tüdrukud.
Visitors can enjoy a fire show, traditional Jaanipäev games, hands-on workshops and guided tours of the academy’s historic buildings. With something for all ages, it’s an ideal way for families to welcome the summer together in festive spirit.
Narva Jaanipidu
Sports and Recreation Area, Äkkeküla, Narva
Monday, 23 June 2025
Narva’s Jaanipidu offers a midsummer celebration tailor-made for families, with a host of activities designed to delight children and adults alike. From a mini-zoo and bouncy castle to creative workshops, face painting and horseback rides, the day is packed with hands-on fun.
Festivities begin with the interactive children’s show Wonders of Nature, followed by performances from local vocal and folklore groups that lend a communal warmth to the event. As the sun begins to dip, the traditional bonfire is lit, casting its glow over an evening concert by Black Fox. The night wraps up with a lively DJ set – ensuring the Midsummer spirit lasts well into the darkening hours.
Riisipere Jaanituli
Nissi tee 53c, Riisipere
Saturday, 21 June 2025
In the picturesque park of Nissi Manor, the Riisipere Midsummer bonfire celebration lights up the evening of 21 June, beginning at 7pm. The night’s musical centrepiece features a performance by beloved singer Nele-Liis Vaiksoo alongside the band Horoskoop, promising a nostalgic and heartwarming set.
Guiding the festivities is veteran TV journalist Jüri Muttika, bringing his signature flair to the occasion. With traditional Jaanipäev games, local food stalls, and a host of attractions for children – from bouncy castles and pony rides to henna painting – the celebration offers a joyful gathering for the whole community.
Kose Jaanituli
Kose Lauluväljak, Spordiväljaku 11a, Kose
Saturday, 21 June 2025
The Kose Jaanituli celebration promises a lively night of music, games and summer cheer, with a lineup featuring Estonian favourites such as Terminaator, Hellad Velled, Grete Paia, Mari-Liis and the pop-rock band Bad Orange. Hosted by Siim Pohlak and Sulo Särkinen, the event blends tradition with modern flair – from Midsummer games and competitions to sizzling street food, bars and a dedicated children’s area complete with bouncy castles.
As the bonfire crackles into the night, DJ Lenny Lavida will keep the party going with summer hits until the early hours. Entry is free, but pre-registration is required to ensure a smooth and safe experience for all.
Tamsalu Jaanituli
Sõpruse 3, Tamsalu
Friday, 20 June 2025
On 20 June from 8pm, the town of Tamsalu welcomes summer with a traditional Jaanipäev celebration in Tammepark. The free event centres around the lighting of the bonfire, accompanied by live dance music from Sinu Naine, folk dance performances and classic midsummer games for all ages. With local food stalls and community-led activities, the evening promises a warm, festive atmosphere filled with music, laughter and the shared joy of long summer nights.
Tartu Jaanipaev
Estonian National Museum, Muuseumi Tee 2, Tartu
Monday, 23 June 2025
Set against the scenic backdrop of Lake Raadi, the outdoor grounds of the Estonian National Museum will host Tartu’s Midsummer’s Day celebration, organised in collaboration with the Estonian Centre of Folk Culture. The event unfolds as a full-day festival of light and tradition, featuring folk games, hands-on workshops, live music and dancing, all culminating in the lighting of the festive bonfire.
Different areas of the grounds will offer a vibrant mix – from a bustling market with local food and crafts to family-friendly games and folklore-inspired activities. As evening falls, the celebrations continue with musical performances into the night, headlined by beloved folk-pop group Curly Strings.
As Midsummer fires blaze across Estonia, towns and villages come alive with music, dancing and the unmistakable warmth of shared celebration. Jaanipäev is about connection – whether through age-old games, singing along to live music or simply savouring the summer light with loved ones. It’s a moment to pause, mark the turning of the seasons and create memories that linger long after the longest day has passed.