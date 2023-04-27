The Estonian National Museum opens an exhibition about fairy tales in Finland

“Once upon a Time”, an exhibition curated by the Estonian National Museum, opened on 27 April in Tampere, Finland; the exhibition about fairy tales, heroes and heroines will remain open in Finland until 10 March 2024.
“Once upon a Time” is an exhibition about fairy tales, heroes and heroines, the Tartu-based museum said in a statement.
“Visitors go on an eventful journey through an enchanted forest that leads to a world of adventure, wonder and tests of skill and bravery. The traveller is transported to different times and places and learns to appreciate the hidden meanings of stories.”
The exhibition also explores the origins of fairy tales: the people and places behind them. “It looks at how stories used to be told, the true meaning of symbols that are familiar to us all and how they have changed over time.”
Fairy tales from Finland, Europe and around the world are showcased, some well-known, some more obscure. “Many of their characters will spark the joy of recognition in visitors of all ages.”
A cultural bridge between Estonia and Finland
Kertu Saks, the director of the Estonian National Museum, said “Once upon a Time” was the first international exhibition by the museum on such a scale. “Fairy tales have spoken to people throughout the ages, charming and educating them at the same time. We hope the exhibition draws big crowds of Finnish and local Estonian visitors alike,” she noted.
Sven Sakkov, the Estonian ambassador in Finland, stated the university town of Tampere – which is twinned with the exhibition’s hometown of Tartu – is one of Finland’s “best-known hubs” of cultural life.
“Its museum scene is flourishing. Maintaining a cultural bridge between Estonia and Finland is particularly important in such unpredictable times, and this fairy tale exhibition is a fine example of cooperation between museums,” he said in a statement.
“Once upon a Time”, curated by Katrin Sipelgas and Jaak Kilmi, originally exhibited at the Estonian National Museum from 2019-2021. The exhibition will stay open at the Vapriikki Museum Centre in Tampere until 10 March 2024.