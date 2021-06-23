Two Estonian actors have been cast in the new Netflix series, “Vikings: Valhalla”

Two Estonian actors – Pääru Oja and Henessi Schmidt – have been cast in the new Netflix series, “Vikings: Valhalla”, which is a sequel to the highly popular series, “Vikings”.
Pääru Oja is a 31-year-old Estonian actor who has starred in the Estonian TV series, “Kättemaksukontor” (The Office of Revenge), in the World War Two epic, “1944”, and also in the Finnish TV series, “Cold Courage”.
According to the Vikings Fandom website, Oja attended the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre and graduated in 2012. “He currently lives in Tallinn. He is a jazz and flamenco guitarist and often performs sets with a fellow guitarist at venues in Estonia,” the website adds.
On the “Vikings: Valhalla” TV-show, he’s playing the character, Arne Gormsson.
Henessi Schmidt is a 25-year-old Estonian actress who’s known for the movie “Winter” and will be starring in the upcoming “Pharmacist Melchior” movies. She also takes part in VAT Theatre’s productions “Romeo and Juliet” and “Judith”.
“At only 26 years old, she is one of the youngest actresses to join the cast of ‘Vikings: Valhalla’, which continues its filming in Ireland,” the website, inspiredtraveler.ca, says. She will be 26 by the time the series starts filming; her birthday is on 7 July.
“Vikings” was a historical fantasy drama TV series that premiered in 2013. It concluded in 2020 after six seasons and 89 episodes. It was inspired by the sagas of Ragnar Lothbrok, a Viking who is one of the best-known legendary Norse heroes and notorious as the scourge of Anglo-Saxon England and West Francia.
“Vikings: Valhalla” is an upcoming historical action-fiction drama television series for Netflix, a spin-off to “Vikings”. This series starts a century after the original series and will tell the tales of some of the best-known Norsemen in history: Leif Erikson, Freydís Eiríksdóttir, Harald Hardrada and the Norman king, William the Conqueror, a Viking descendant.
Cover: Henessi Schmidt (Facebook).