Tallinn to build memorial to victims of the 1944 Great Escape

Tallinn has announced plans to build a memorial to the victims and participants of the Great Escape of 1944, when tens of thousands of Estonians fled their homes to escape the advancing Soviet forces. The memorial will be located in the Maarjamäe memorial complex, a significant site that also houses the Memorial for the Victims of Communism.
The proposal to build the memorial was initiated by members of the Tallinn City Council in mid-September. The city government has now confirmed that preparations for the project are underway, with a design competition expected to be announced in early spring next year, according to deputy mayor Kaarel Oja.
“This important episode in our history has long been unmarked in our public space. The Great Escape tore families apart and thousands lost their lives on the run. It’s time to properly recognise their suffering and sacrifice,” Oja said in a statement.
In the late summer and autumn of 1944, between 75,000 and 80,000 Estonians fled to Sweden and Germany to escape the threat of Soviet occupation. Many of these refugees were later resettled in countries such as the United States, Canada and Australia. Tragically, up to nine per cent of those who fled died during the journey due to stormy seas or enemy attacks.
The Maarjamäe site, where the memorial will be built, is historically significant as it commemorates the defensive battles of 1944, which are closely linked to the Great Escape.
“Several memorial projects have faced delays in recent years, but we are committed to ensuring that this memorial moves forward with thorough planning and input from all stakeholders,” Oja said.