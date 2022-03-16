US studio acquires the North American rights to British-Estonian movie “Firebird”

US movie studio Roadside Attractions has acquired the North American distribution rights to the British-Estonian movie, “Firebird”, a debut feature by Estonian director Peeter Rebane.
Based on a true story during the Cold War, “Firebird” is a love story set against the backdrop of a Soviet Air Force base in Estonia during late 1970s communist rule. Sergey (Tom Prior), a soulful, young soldier who dreams of becoming an actor in Moscow, is counting the days until his military service ends. His life turned upside down when he locks eyes with Roman (Oleg Zagorodnii), a sexy, enigmatic ace fighter pilot newly assigned to his base.
Driven by their undeniable attraction, Sergey and Roman navigate the precarious line between love and friendship at a time when Soviet men in uniform caught having a sexual affair was met with the severest punishment. As their friendship grows into love, the men risk their freedom and their lives to be together in the face of an all-seeing Soviet regime.
Firebird was shot in English with an international cast on location in Estonia and Russia. Roadside plans the exclusive theatrical release on 29 April 2022.
According to the filmmakers, the movie has been successful at many international film festivals with “sold-out screenings and numerous awards, including playing LA’s Outfest, NYC’s NewFest, San Francisco’s Frameline, and London’s BFI Flare”.
Roadside Attractions was founded in 2003 and its movies have grossed over USD500 million, garnering 24 Academy Award nominations.