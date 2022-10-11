Video: Conductor Kristjan Järvi discusses his life and work

Estonian conductor, composer and prolific recording artist Kristjan Järvi has more than 60 albums to his credit; in the short documentary, made by the Living the Classical Life, Järvi discusses his immersive experiential musical events that foster unity between audience and performers alike, and speaks about his reluctant musical beginnings within the prominent Järvi dynasty, starting as pianist while growing up in New York.
Järvi, who celebrated his 50th birthday in 2022, studied the piano at the Manhattan School of Music, conducting at the University of Michigan, and completed his piano masterclass at the Mozarteum in Salzburg, Austria. He founded the Absolute Ensemble in New York back in 1993 and is still the artistic director of this ensemble today. Kristjan Järvi is also the current artistic advisor to the Basel Chamber Orchestra.