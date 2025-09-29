Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

29 September – 05 October 2025
Design Festival
Krulli kvartal,
From Monday, 29 September to Sunday, 05 October
Tallinn comes alive with the Tallinn Design Festival 2025, celebrating its 20th anniversary under the theme “Design for All.”
Housed in the industrially charged ambience of the Krulli Quarter, the festival brings together Estonian and international creatives to explore how design can be more inclusive and equitable. Central to the program is the conference, featuring global accessibility experts, alongside exhibitions, fashion shows, workshops, talks and social events.
With a mix of indoor and outdoor venues, a weekend street-market and light installations, the festival promises something for every curious mind — all with an emphasis on making design meaningful, accessible and inclusive.
FunMix Arcade & Bowling
T1, Peterburi 2, Tallinn
Tuesday 30 September, from 7pm
Ready to mix, mingle and unleash your inner game champ? FunMix takes over Skylane from 19:00 to 21:30 with two and a half hours of non-stop action. Think bowling strikes, billiards shots, shuffleboard showdowns and arcade throwbacks — all while meeting new people and cheering on your team of five (or jumping into one on the spot!). Add in good food, lots of laughs, snapshots worth sharing and you’ve got the perfect recipe for ending September on a high note.
Music Day Concert @Tallinn TV Tower
TV Tower, Tallinn
Wednesday 01 October, from 6 p.m
On October 1, the world celebrates the 50th anniversary of International Music Day — and Tallinn joins in with something truly special. The Stained Glass Hall of the Tallinn TV Tower becomes the stage for an immersive concert where music meets art in real time.
Inspired by Dolores Hoffmann’s nine-part stained-glass masterpiece, three international performers — Kristjan Kannukene, Annika Johanna Sirkiä, and Sakiko Ishii — will weave live improvisations that transform color and light into sound. With more than 100 concerts taking place across Estonia, this event stands out as a luminous highlight, offering audiences a one-of-a-kind experience where creativity knows no boundaries.
Fotografiska Night Shift
Fotografiska, Telliskivi 60a-8, Tallinn
Friday 03 October, from 8 p.m
Every Friday night from 20:00 to midnight, Fotografiska trades its daytime calm for something a little edgier. Under dimmed lights and curated beats by Maris Pihlap, Kristopher Luigend, NOËP and Shepard Fairey, exhibitions take on new life — inviting visitors to wander, linger and rediscover art after dark.
Night Shift is equal parts cultural escape and vibrant night out, where exhibitionsd can be enjoyed with a drink in hand. The vibe doesn’t end there: head up to the 6th-floor restaurant and rooftop bar (open until 1 a.m) for music, drinks and panoramic city views — with the terrace opening as soon as warm evenings allow.
Foodlover Restaurants Week
Different locations in Tallinn
From Thursday, 02 October to Sunday, 12 October
Estonia’s biggest culinary celebration is back! From 2–12 October, the nation’s most exciting kitchens open their doors for the 16th edition of Restaurant Week.
With 70 restaurants across Estonia serving up special menus available only twice a year, it’s the perfect chance to discover new flavors, revisit old favorites, and taste dishes you won’t find on the regular menu — all at a very special price. From fine dining gems in Tallinn’s Old Town to seaside spots and cozy neighborhood kitchens, chefs are showcasing creativity, seasonality and local ingredients in every course.
Seats are limited and bookings are already open, so you can reserve your table and menu here.
