Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

29 June 2026 – 05 July 2026
Not sure where to be this week? Every week, in partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it’s time to plan your week with purpose.
New Jersey youth symphony
EMTA kontserdi- ja teatrimaja, Tallinn
Monday, 29 June, from 7pm
The New Jersey youth symphony was founded in 1979 and has been drawing the most talented young musicians in New Jersey for years. The orchestra has performed at Carnegie Hall, the Wiener Musikverein, the Kennedy Center and New Jersey Performing Arts Center and toured extensively across Europe, Asia and North America. They are, in other words, not your usual youth orchestra. Their repertoire spans classical symphonic masterworks to contemporary music, including pieces written specifically for the ensemble and the combination of rigorous preparation and the particular energy that only young musicians at the top of their game can produce tends to result in something worth clearing an evening for.
The concert is conducted by Helen H. Cha-Pyo, internationally recognised and the driving force behind much of the orchestra’s recent international acclaim.
No ticket required and free access.
AI show & tell for designers
Volta 1, Tallinn
Thursday 02 July, from 6pm
AI show & tell for designers is a new meetup landing in Tallinn built around a premise that is hard to argue with: the fastest way to learn right now is to learn alongside people who are figuring it out at the same time. This first edition brings together designers from Pactum, Lightyear, Katana, Modash and Found to show — not just tell — how they are actually using AI as a design tool and inside their teams. Snacks, conversation and new connections are included. The ambition, though, is bigger than one evening: this is the start of an Estonian product design community, a recurring space to share what is working, swap ideas and grow together.
ShawtyFM with Mari-Anna Miller and Paula-Stina
Terminal, Telliskivi 60/2, Tallinn
Friday, 03 July from 9pm
ShawtyFM takes over Terminal for a night of authentic 90s and 2000s RnB and hip-hop — the real stuff, as the organisers are at pains to point out, which suggests they have strong opinions about what has been passing for nostalgia lately and are not afraid to act on them.
DJs Mari-Anna and Paula-Stina will be working through certified bangers and forgotten gems that deserved considerably more plays the first time around, with tracks your mom probably would not have approved of and may still have reservations about now. Dust off the durag, locate a flip phone and let Red Bull’s cocktail selection keep you going through the latter half of the evening.
Free entry, just bring your best dance moves.
STYLËVA and LASNAMÄE dance battles
Paepargi 9, Tallinn
Saturday, 04 June, from 12pm
The centrepiece is the battle floor with world-class dancers from Belgium, the UK, Switzerland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia going head to head in real time, no choreography, everything decided in the moment in front of a live crowd. The kind of thing that is genuinely difficult to look away from once you understand what you are watching. Live DJs and MCs keep the energy moving throughout the day, special showcases break up the battles, and the STYLËVA pop-up shop offers exclusive merch and on-site clothing customisation for anyone who wants to leave looking slightly different from how they arrived. Food, drinks, seating areas, games, giveaways and the moments that tend to define a summer afternoon rather than just fill it.
Pae Park, Tallinn. July 4th. Bring whoever deserves a good Saturday.
Nervous system first aid day & liquid bloom
Viimsi Artium, Tallinn
Sunday, 05 July from 1pm
Nervous System Summit is a full day designed for people who have tried harder for long enough and are ready to try something else entirely. The premise is straightforward: most people are not broken, they are simply overwhelmed — too much information, too little real rest and a body that has been trying to get a word in for months. The day brings together five practitioners, each approaching the nervous system from a different angle. Laura Põldvere uses improvisation as a practical tool for building flexibility in uncertainty. Alar Tamming, psychologist and author, draws on the teachings of Gurdjieff to examine the unconscious patterns that quietly run the show. Elina Kadaja guides breathwork and trauma release tools for the moments when thinking your way out is simply not working. Alex Cobos brings practical techniques for releasing physical tension stored in the shoulders, back and fascia. The day closes with Liquid Bloom, whose soundscapes are designed to slow brainwaves and open emotional states.
Spots are limited. If your body has been trying to get your attention for a while, this might be the place to finally let it.
Brought to you in collaboration with Gamma. Want more like this? Get Tallinn’s best events delivered straight to your inbox – three times a week, totally free. Just hit subscribe to join the Gamma newsletter.