The University of Tartu among the 250 best universities in the world

The University of Tartu in Estonia has achieved its best-ever ranking in this year’s Times Higher Education World University Rankings.
The oldest and largest university in Estonia shares the 201st–250th position in the World University Rankings 2023, compiled by the British journal, Times Higher Education, since 2004. The ranking considers 13 performance indicators that are grouped into five areas: the learning environment, research, research influence, industry income and international outlook.
The University of Tartu said in 2020 that its strategic plan is to move closer to the world’s 100 best universities – its position in the international rankings is improving by 20 places on average yearly.
The university, in Estonia’s second largest town, was founded by King Gustavus Adolphus of Sweden in 1632. The institution comprises faculties of Arts and Humanities, Social Sciences, Medicine, and Science and Technology.
It offers 60 bachelor programmes, 72 at master’s level and 34 PhDs. Several of its courses are taught in English and the university was also the first in the country since 1919 to re-introduce teaching in Estonian. It is also the only university in the country licensed to teach medicine.
More than 13,000 students attend the University of Tartu, including 800 international students from 70 different countries.
TalTech and Tallinn University also ranked
In addition to the University of Tartu, two more Estonian universities have made it to the rankings: Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), ranked at 601-800, and Tallinn University, at 1,001-1,200.
Almost 1,800 universities are featured in the ranking, from 104 countries and regions.
The best universities in the world, according to the ranking, are the University of Oxford (UK), Harvard University (US), the University of Cambridge (UK), Stanford University (US) and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (US).