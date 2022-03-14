The University of Tartu starts teaching Ukrainian

From 15 March, the University of Tartu’s College of Foreign Languages and Cultures is starting to teach Ukrainian.
The course is meant for beginner learners and is taught on the basis of Estonian and English. Both students and everyone else interested in learning Ukrainian are welcome to join, the Tartu-based university announced.
The course provides basic knowledge of the Ukrainian language and develops reading, writing, listening and conversation skills, as well as a brief overview of Ukrainian culture and history. “The language courses are supervised by Denys Teptiuk and Anna Branets from the University of Tartu who both speak Ukrainian as their mother tongue,” the university said.
Gaining knowledge about the Ukrainian language and culture
“Given the difficult situation in our homeland, we are convinced that now is the right time to offer the opportunity to gain knowledge about the Ukrainian language and culture again,” Teptiuk, a research fellow in Mordvinic languages, noted in a statement.
The course is intended primarily for those who have not previously studied Ukrainian. After completing the course, the students can talk about everyday topics, have a basic knowledge of grammar, and can read and understand simpler texts. The courses also include listening to contemporary Ukrainian music and watching films that help enhance language skills.
The course takes place on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM at Jakobi 2, Tartu. The first meeting is already on 15 March and the course will last until 2 June. Students can register for the course in the study information system, all others interested can participate as continuing education learners.
More information about registering can be found on the website of the University of Tartu College of Foreign Languages and Cultures.
The University of Tartu is the oldest and largest university in Estonia.
