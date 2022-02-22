Blog: Russia-Ukraine crisis – reactions from Estonia

As the Russian president Vladimir Putin demands for a new security order in Europe, Russia has reportedly mobilised almost 200,000 troops on Ukraine’s border and has announced it will recognise two areas of Ukraine that are controlled by Russian-backed separatists, Estonian World brings you the latest reaction from Estonia – one of the few NATO member states that is bordering with Russia.
22 February 2022 – Senator Rubio: Putin can use the same argument to take the Baltics
US senator from Florida, Marco Rubio (GOP), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told CBS on 22 February that Russian president Vladimir Putin’s argument that Ukraine was part of the Russian Empire and invented by the Bolsheviks can be used to take over the Baltic countries, too.
“If you listened that speech yesterday, the argument [Putin] used for why invading Ukraine … you can make that argument about [the] Baltic states who are now all members of NATO. Many of these Baltic states were actually part of the old Russian Empire even longer than Ukraine. You can use the same argument to take those. So [Putin] is not going to stop with Ukraine if he’s allowed. He must pay a big price for it.”
22 February 2022 – Journalist: What Putin said about Ukraine, can be said about Estonia, too
Estonian journalist and former politician, Andreu Hvostov (who until 22 February 2022 was a member of the Social Democrats) wrote in an opinion piece in the weekly Eesti Ekspress that Russian president Vladimir Putin’s declaration about Ukraine being invented by Bolshevist Russia can also be applied to Estonia. “Putin believes that Ukraine as an independent nation was set up by the Russian Bolsheviks, led by [Vladimir Ilyich] Lenin. They declared the right of independence for the nations living in the periphery of the former Russian Empire after then 1917 coup.”
Hvostov points out that Putin’s speech on 21 February was historic in the sense that he declared disowning the country’s communist past in a geopolitical sense. “Everything that happened on the Tsarist Russian Empire’s territory after the Communist coup in 1917 is somehow legally invalid.” The journalist goes on to say that the birth document of the Republic of Estonia is the Tartu Peace treaty that was signed by Bolshevik Adolf Joffe – who, according to Putin, is a member of the criminal gang that killed the Russian Empire. “Everything that Putin said in his history lecture about Ukraine can be, with the same persuasiveness, applied to Estonia.”
22 February 2022 – MP: The Russian economy could be wiped out, were there will
According to the Estonian MP and former foreign minister, Jürgen Ligi (Reform), Europe could “wipe out the Russian economy if there were will”. “Most of Russia’s export are energy bearers and for that money, [Russia] is buying Western technology,” Ligi said on Facebook.
“The EU only spends 1% of its GDP on buying energy from Russia. … In reality, everything depends on the amount of the West’s comfort and fragility. An aggression doesn’t cost anything for Russia, but its economy could be made perfused and incapable.”
22 February 2022 – Expert: only sufficiently strong sanctions would alleviate the crisis
Kristi Raik, the director of the Estonian foreign policy institute, told Estonian Public Broadcasting that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, who has lost the sense of reality, didn’t seem to seek a way back from the crisis and his behaviour may turn self-destructive. The chance to stop him, according to Raik, is in sufficiently strong sanctions that would signal him that going forward with the aggression will become too expensive.
Raik pointed out that the Western stances on new strong sanctions have been about one scenario – Russia’s widespread attack against Ukraine. “Now Putin has taken a step that viciously breaches the international law and Ukraine’s territorial integrity, but this is not the attack the West foresaw. To maintain unity becomes more difficult,” she told the public broadcasting.
She noted that additional sanctions against Russia will definitely come, but if they remain considerably weaker than the prepared strong sanctions, it will send a wrong signal to Putin and create disagreements among the Western states. “Right now, we really need strong countersteps, including strong sanctions.”
22 February 2022 – Security expert: Russia thinks the West is weak
Rainer Saks, a former chief of the Estonian foreign intelligence and a former chief of staff of the Estonian foreign ministry, said the Russian leadership thinks the Western countries are weak and therefore Russia hopes it will end Ukraine’s Western integration.
“The way Russia operates towards Ukraine comes from the fact that it regards the Western reactions essentially non-existent,” Saks said on a radio programme called “Vikerhommik”. “Russia thinks it can act and it regards the Western countries as weak. And the question is not whether the Western states actually are weak, the question is how Russia sees them.”
He said it was a paradox of a historical window that Russia’s leadership has defined the current time window as the ending of Ukraine’s integration towards the West. “And I’m not talking about stopping it, but finishing. Ending forever. That’s why this is happening.” Saks also noted on the Estonian Public Broadcasting radio programme that if the Western countries impose sanctions on Russia, then the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, is prepared to strategically suffer through them.
22 February 2022 – Telia and Elisa to terminate transmitting Russian TV channels
Estonian cable operators Telia and Elisa, owned by the namesake Swedish and Finnish telecommunication companies, respectively, decided to terminate cooperation with a company called Nord Print that owns the rights to transmitting 26 Russian TV channels.
Both operators will stop transmitting the channels with a two-month notice, ie at the end of April. Telia said the background of Nord Print is not compatible with the standards of responsible business; Elisa said it’s terminating the cooperation because of public interest and the expectations of the society.
The TV channels that Nord Print has rights to transmit in Estonia are: PBK Eesti, REN TV Estonia, NTV Mir Estonia, Dom Kino Baltic, Карусель, Музыка Первого, Время: далекое и близкое, Телекафе, Бобер, Дом кино Премиум HD, НТВ Сериал, НТВ Стиль, НТВ Право, О!, Поехали!, КиноМикс, Наше Новое Кино, Родное Кино, Индийское Кино, КиноКомедия, КиноСерия, КВН ТВ, М-1 Глобал, Кухня ТВ, Бокс ТВ Плюс, HD Life.
22 February 2022 – Estonian-Russian MP: Russia defends its own interests
Mikhail Stalnukhin, an ethnic Russian member of the Estonian parliament (Centre Party), told the Estonian news outlet, Delfi, that Vladimir Putin’s 21 February speech, during which he announced that Russia will recognise two areas of Ukraine that are controlled by Russian-backed separatists, was “logical and understandable”. “Message to the Russian people. I think it will go down well,” Stalnukhin noted.
He referred to Putin’s claim that “Ukraine was planning to acquire nuclear weapons” and argued that in a similar situation, “Estonia would behave in the same way [as Russia] if it had the opportunity”.
He exemplified that “the US would send in its troops if something posed a threat to their country”. “That’s how it is in world politics. To think that Russia is a friendly, small, soft and white bear – no country is like that. Every country defends its own interests, and that’s what Russia is doing now.”
Jaanus Karilaid, the leader of Centre Party’s faction in the Estonian parliament, told Delfi that Stalnukhin’s views “certainly do not represent the views of the party as such”. He stressed that the Centre Party “does not impose thought-policing”. “We are not going to use the same techniques as in Russia – persecute dissidents. If the world view is different, so be it”.
The Centre Party has 25 MPs in the 101-seat Estonian parliament and is currently in a coalition government with the Reform Party. The party has traditionally been the most popular Estonian political force among the ethnic Russians in Estonia (approximately 25% of the country’s population).
22 February 2022 – President Karis: A decisive moment in the European history
The Estonian president Alar Karis is on a visit to Kyiv today and had a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this afternoon.
Karis described the crisis as “a decisive moment” in the European history. “President Putin will answer to the future generations, for his violent actions. Also, we, European and Western leaders, have the responsibility to step up to our values, our commitment to Europe united and at peace,” Karis noted at a press conference in Kyiv.
“It is our duty to protect our common values and the democracy we all helped to build. A threat to Ukraine is a threat to the security of Europe.
“The minimum we can do is to step up our practical support to Ukraine, which Estonia has done and will continue to do. In the EU, we will deliver on a massive package of sanctions and do so swiftly and decisively. But most importantly we must keep the door to EU and NATO open for Ukraine and we must have concrete next steps for further cooperation and integration”.
Karis said that Estonia “will continue to support Ukraine in every possible way” and “will continue helping to build its military capabilities to stand against the aggression”.
22 February 2022 – Foreign minister: Estonia would increase humanitarian aid to Ukraine
The Estonian foreign minister, Eva-Maria Liimets, announced that Estonia would increase humanitarian aid to Ukraine and “soon” a shipment would be dispatched to establish a camp to offer temporary shelter in case of a potential emergency.
A mobile field hospital made in Estonia was delivered recently to Ukraine in cooperation with Germany. Liimets added that Estonia was also prepared to share its expertise in strategic communication and cyber defence.
22 February 2022 – The Estonian Foreign Intelligence: Russia is ready for war
The Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service’s annual report warns that Russia has created conditions on the Ukrainian border to launch a large-scale military attack.
The war could be imminent as the military waits for the political elite to make their move. “In our assessment, the Russian Armed Forces are ready to embark a full-scale military operation against Ukraine from the second half of February. Once the military readiness has been achieved, only a political decision is required to launch the operation.”
There is no direct threat to Estonia at the moment, but the unfolding events have a great potential to destabilise the region in the future. “Although war in Ukraine would not pose an immediate military threat to Estonia or NATO, Russia’s political and military pressure on the Baltic states could increase in the long term should Russia achieve diplomatic and/or military success on the Ukraine issue,” the report notes.
21 February 2022 – Former president Ilves: Why is Russia questioning Estonia’s independence?
Toomas Hendrik Ilves, a former president of Estonia, tweeted that “I presume in the morning, @MFAEstonia (the Estonian foreign ministry – editor) will summon the Russian ambassador and ask for an explanation about that speech and why Russia is questioning our independence” – presumably pointing to the Russian president Vladimir Putin’s earlier speech on how Ukraine was created by Bolshevist Russia and its author and architect was Vladimir Ilyich Lenin, the creator of the Soviet Union.
On can theoretically claim that also the Republic of Estonia was “created” by Bolshevist Russia in the sense that it was during the Bolshevist Russia time when Estonia declared its independence, fought its war of independence against Russia that it won and then sealed its statehood with the Tartu Peace Treaty – signed by the dignitaries of the Republic of Estonia and Bolshevist Russia.
Ilves also said, “Accepting apologies now here for all the patronizing nonsense from Western Europeans I had to listen to for 31 years telling me we Estonians were “paranoid” about Russian behavior.”
In addition, he rhetorically asked, “What recourse do Russians have now that 140 million of them just saw their president is batshit crazy?”
21 February 2022 – Defence minister Laanet: NATO must send more troops to eastern Europe
NATO must send thousands of additional troops to eastern Europe after Russia’s de facto annexation of Belarus, the Estonian defence minister Kalle Laanet told The Telegraph, a British daily broadsheet.
Laanet said that by keeping Russian forces in Belarus it was effectively made a vassal state of the Kremlin. He warned that being just “100 kilometres from Vilnius or from Warsaw” meant Russian troops had shortened their “readiness time” to invade.
The defence minister cautioned that if Putin did not push for an invasion in the “short term”, it would take place in the “long term,” and that Russia would keep troops on the border, possibly for years to come.
Laanet said that “Russia accepts only power” and “NATO has to strengthen the eastern flank,” adding that this could be done by sending thousands more troops and “extra capabilities” to neighbouring countries such as Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.
21 February 2022 – MP Reinsalu: The West needs to declare all sanctions immediately
Urmas Reinsalu, a member of the Estonian parliament and a former foreign minister, said it would be insanity if the West started to set the sanctions in separate packages – the sanctions need to be declared and applied immediately – as it was clearly promised earlier.
“All countries who have even a little conscience should tomorrow send additional weapons and supplies to Ukraine,” he noted, adding that Putin’s speech about Ukraine was “in essence a declaration of war against the entire West”.
21 February 2022 – MEP Paet: Putin doesn’t care about international law
Urmas Paet, an Estonian member of the European Parliament (Reform Party) wrote on Facebook that Putin’s decision to create the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk on the Ukrainian territory means solidifying the Russian occupation in Eastern Ukraine. “These obviously won’t be real countries. The people living there will be deprived of any normal chances of future, under Russian direct control, in a poor future-less province.”
“A wider problem is that [Russian president Vladimir] Putin has again shown that he doesn’t care about the international law and other countries’ standpoints. And that we should take into the account when considering any Russian plans. Putin saw that in Georgia, Syria and Ukraine, his impudence didn’t meet strong countermeasures and that has only spurred him.”
21 February 2022 – President Karis: Estonia will never recognise Putin’s decision to recognise the separatist Donetsk and Luhansk regions
“Russia tore the Minsk Agreements into pieces. This shows that Moscow’s aim is to deepen the conflict, not to solve it. President Putin’s decision to recognise the separatist Donetsk and Luhansk regions as states is gross and unjustifiable trampling on international law and Ukraine’s territorial integrity,” the Estonian president, Alar Karis, said in a statement, following Putin’s announcement.
“Estonia will never recognise this. The security crisis of the recent months has once again clearly shown who the aggressor is and who the victim is. The European Union’s response must be swift, effective and unified. This means sanctions,” Karis added.
21 February 2022 – Prime minister Kallas: Strong sanctions by the European Union must follow
The Estonian prime minister, Kaja Kallas, said that the Kremlin’s decision is “a very serious infringement of the Minsk agreements and international law”.
“It also creates a pretext for expanding aggression against Ukraine. As a signatory of the Minsk agreement, the Russian Federation took a clear and direct obligation to work towards a peaceful resolution to the conflict,” Kallas noted in a statement.
“Strong sanctions by the European Union must follow the recognition of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk republics by the Russian Federation,” the prime minister said, adding that she intended to discuss the matter with European leaders.
21 February 2022 – Estonia delivers anti-tank missiles to Ukraine
Missiles of anti-tank weapon system Javelin, donated by Estonian Defence Forces, arrived in Ukraine on 18 February, bolstering the country’s defensive military capabilities.
The governments of the three Baltic states – Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania – made a decision to donate the missiles in January, in the light of Russia’s military pressure in and around Ukraine.
21 February 2022 – Kamala Harris in Munich: We stand with Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania
The US vice president, Kamala Harris, on 18 February in Munich, Germany, assured the leaders of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania that the United States stood with them in the face of the possible threat from Russia, and that the US remained committed to the collective defence article of NATO.
21 February 2022 – The UK to deploy 850 more soldiers to Estonia
The United Kingdom will deploy about 850 more soldiers to Estonia, in response to the Russian tensions with Ukraine and the Baltic states; the soldiers will complement the 1,200-strong British-led NATO battle group already stationed in the country.
21 February 2022 – Estonia recommends avoiding travelling to Ukraine, allocates money for Ukraine’s assistance
The Estonian foreign ministry is recommending avoiding non-essential travel to Ukraine due to the Russian threat of war against the country; it also allocated €351,700 to help the people living near the line of contact in eastern Ukraine.
21 February 2022 – US jets deployed to Estonia to bolster NATO defense against possible Russian Ukraine invasion
In late January, six American fighter jets arrived in Estonia at the Ämari Air Base to support the Baltic Air Policing Mission at a time when Russia is threatening Ukraine.
21 February 2022 – Estonia to spend an additional €380 million on national defence
Facing Kremlin’s threats, the Estonian government in January announced it will spend an additional €380 million on national defence “during the upcoming years”; the money is a significant boost to the country’s annual defence budget of about €650 million.
21 February 2022 – NATO head: There will be no armed attack against Estonia
The secretary-general of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, said on 13 January at a press conference after meeting with the Estonian president, Alar Karis, that the purpose of the alliance’s military presence in Estonia and other countries is to send a clear message of deterrence.
“And there will be no armed attack against Estonia or any other NATO ally, just because together we represent 50% of the world’s military might. And our unity is our greatest strength and standing together is the best way to deter and aggression against any NATO ally, including Estonia,” he added.
“For the first time in our history, we have combat ready battlegroups not only in Estonia, but also in Lithuania, Latvia and Poland. We have air policing. We have more maritime presence. So there is more presence on the ground, at sea and in the air.”
21 February 2022 – Moscow demands: No NATO troops in Estonia without Russia’s explicit permission
In December 2021, the Russian foreign ministry published two documents of its vision on how Moscow’s relationship with NATO should look like; one of the demands to the alliance is that no NATO troops can be deployed in countries that weren’t NATO members before 1997 – including Estonia – without Russia’s explicit permission.