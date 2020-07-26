A car with Estonian licence plates drives into a crowd in Berlin, injuring seven

A black Mercedes SUV with Estonian licence plates drove into a crowd in the German capital, Berlin, in the morning of 26 July, injuring seven people, three of whom seriously.
The incident happened in Charlottenburg borough of Berlin, in front of the Zoologischer Garten train station near the West Berlin zoo. Seven people were injured, three of them seriously. According to the German media, one person was stuck underneath the car.
The 24-year-old driver was arrested immediately. According to the Berlin police, the incident is treated as an accident and nothing indicates a terrorist attack or any political or religious motivation by the driver.
The German newspaper, Der Tagesspiegel, says the man driving the car with Estonian licence plates has a German address, but not in Berlin.
Witnesses told the newspaper that the car seemed to have intended to turn left from Joachimsthaler Straße into Hardenbergstraße at excessive speed. “The man lost control of his car and got on the sidewalk, where many people were already on their way around 7 o’clock,” Der Tagesspiegel said.
The driver attempted to leave the scene
The police haven’t provided information on the driver’s drug or alcohol use. However, Der Tagesspiegel says the man attempted to leave the site after the accident as when the police arrived, the car stood in the way indicating the driver wanted to drive back to Hardenbergstraße.
The 24-year-old driver was in the car alone and wasn’t injured. He’s now being investigated on the suspicion of manslaughter.
Another German newspaper, Berliner Zeitung, says two rescue helicopters and around 60 emergency personnel were at the scene.
The neighbourhood where the accident happened is a busy shopping and entertainment district and one of the main business centres of the American sector of West Berlin during the Cold War. It’s near the ruins of the Gedächtniskirche, a church badly damaged in an allied bombing raid in 1943 and not rebuilt as a reminder of the Second World War; and the Europa Center, a famous shopping centre.
The Berlin Zoological Garden, also next to the accident site, is the oldest zoo in Germany. It’s one of the two zoos in the city, the other being Tierpark Berlin in the eastern side of the city. As during the Cold War, West Berlin was sealed off by the Berlin Wall, East Berlin built its own zoo in Friedrichsfelde, in the southeastern part of the city.
