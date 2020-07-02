President Kaljulaid gifts an Estonian-produced electric bike to the German head of state

The Estonian president, Kersti Kaljulaid, has gifted an electric bicycle, manufactured by the Estonian-founded company, Ampler, to her German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
Kaljulaid also visited Ampler’s showroom in Berlin, Germany, on 29 June, during her visit to the country to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Estonian embassy.
“The visit highlighted the importance of e-bikes and how they drive Ampler’s mission to improve people’s commutes and environmental sustainability,” the company said in a statement.
“I think bicycles have the power to change the world and save our planet, but also save us as healthy human beings,” Kaljulaid said during the visit, according to the company. “Being outside, for me being on my bike, this is a special feeling and I’m so happy that Ampler makes this feeling possible for more people.”
Echoing the sentiment with action, Kaljulaid gifted an Ampler Stout to the German president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Gifting an Ampler bike to a head of state is becoming a tradition, as the president of Ukraine received an Ampler Stout as a national gift in November 2019, according to the company.
At the Ampler showroom, Kaljulaid went for a bicycle ride with the company’s CEO and co-founder, Ardo Kaurit.
“As coming from Tallinn, Tallinn is not a very bike-friendly town, I was a bit scared about all the cars and everything here, but they so nicely and comfortably fit everyone in, so I got rid of my fear. We did a couple of rounds and it was a fantastic feeling,” Kaljulaid said after the ride, according to the company.
According to its website, Ampler was founded in 2014 by three Estonians who built their first electric bike in their home garage. The Stout bike that was gifted to the presidents of Germany and Ukraine, costs €2,490.
Cover: Kersti Kaljulaid gifted an electric bicycle, manufactured by the Estonian-founded company, Ampler, to her German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Photo by Mattias Tammet/The Office of the Estonian President.