All survive helicopter crash off Estonia’s Saaremaa coast

In what officials are describing as a “fortunate accident”, all seven people aboard a helicopter that plunged into the Baltic Sea off Estonia’s western coast on Sunday morning survived unscathed.
The Airbus H130, a single-engine light helicopter registered in Estonia and owned by Silberauto AS, crashed into the sea between the islands of Väike-Vilsandi and Saaremaa shortly after departing at 11:06am. According to Flightradar24, it disappeared from radar just two minutes later. An emergency call was received at 11:15am, prompting a swift rescue operation.
The Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) reported that the helicopter, flying at around 500 feet, had likely entered low cloud before losing altitude and performing an emergency landing on water. Though the aircraft capsized, it remained buoyant thanks to flotation devices that deployed automatically beneath its doors.
All five adults and two minors aboard managed to exit the helicopter independently and climbed atop the airframe to await rescue. A volunteer maritime rescue team from Vilsandi reached the crash site by sea within 20 minutes and transported the group to Vikati harbour. From there, they were taken to a nearby farmhouse to warm up. None required hospital treatment.
According to PPA official Andres Tiik, the aircraft had been en route to Tallinn. “The fall was from a considerable height, and in cases like this, the consequences could easily have been much more severe,” he said. “The rescue operation proceeded swiftly and without complications, and the helicopter was immediately towed from the sea. No fuel was spilled, and there was no environmental pollution as a result of the incident.”
The helicopter was later secured at Jaagarahu harbour by Vilsandi volunteers. The cause of the incident remains under investigation by Estonia’s Safety Investigation Bureau. It has been confirmed that a flight instructor was on board, and officials are reviewing the pilot’s qualifications and flight logs.
Eyewitnesses told local media that the crash followed a wedding celebration on Vilsandi the previous evening. One described the weather as “terrible” but believed the descent had been relatively soft, suggesting the aircraft came down from tree-top height. Others noted that the morning was foggy and rainy, but not especially windy.
In a statement, Silberauto CEO Margus Juhkam expressed relief and gratitude. “All those aboard are safe and in good health,” he said. “We understand the public’s interest in the cause of the incident, but only a thorough investigation will reveal the facts. In the meantime, we ask for privacy so we can enjoy time with our families and the spirit of the Song Festival.”
A modern airframe with strong safety credentials
The Airbus Helicopters H130 (formerly EC130) is a widely used light utility aircraft designed for both private and commercial operations, from sightseeing to emergency medical services. Its design includes a shrouded Fenestron tail rotor, offering improved safety, noise reduction, and stability in low-speed flight. With its large cabin, high visibility, and low vibration levels, the H130 has gained popularity among operators worldwide.
Despite its reputation as a safe aircraft, the H130, like all rotorcraft, operates within a margin of risk greater than that of fixed-wing aviation. Globally, helicopter accident rates remain significantly higher than those of commercial airliners.
The International Helicopter Safety Foundation (IHSF) reported a 2023 accident rate of 1.09 per 100,000 flight hours, with a fatal accident rate of 0.47. While these figures represent a decline from previous years, they underscore the inherent complexity of rotorcraft operations.
Last major crash in Estonia 20 years ago
In Estonia, helicopter incidents are extremely rare. The most devastating remains the Copterline crash of 2005, when a Sikorsky S-76C+ helicopter operating on the Tallinn–Helsinki route plunged into Tallinn Bay just three minutes after takeoff. All 14 people on board were killed. The accident, which occurred between the islands of Naissaar and Aegna, led to a major international investigation.
While the initial report failed to identify an immediate cause, subsequent analysis uncovered a critical manufacturing flaw: peeling of a plasma-coated surface inside the fore hydraulic servo. Detached metal fragments had obstructed a valve, causing an abrupt change in rotor blade pitch and leaving the pilots with no chance to regain control during the 35-second descent.
The crash cast a long shadow over commercial helicopter transport in the region and prompted improvements in rotorcraft maintenance oversight and manufacturing standards.
Sunday’s incident, by contrast, ended in relief. “Everyone is alive,” said island warden Avo Piisk. “That’s what matters most.”