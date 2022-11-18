Wanderlust poll: Tallinn is one of Europe’s most desirable destinations

According to the readers’ poll of Wanderlust, a UK travel magazine, the Estonian capital, Tallinn, is the second “most desirable travel destination” among the European cities.
The magazine said its “globe-trotting readers” voted in “tens of thousands” for the places that have captured their imagination and “ignited their wanderlust”.
The most desirable travel destination among the European cities is Dubrovnik in Croatia, followed by Tallinn, Lisbon (Portugal), Istanbul (Turkey), Seville (Spain), Ljubljana (Slovenia), Bordeaux (France), Copenhagen (Denmark), Salzburg (Austria) and Mostar (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
According to Cristina Wildman Mullet, a representative of Wanderlust, “this is a prestigious title that is not easy for European cities to obtain”.
“It’s a difficult award to win because the competition is very tough,” she told the Tallinn City Government press department. “Winning this coveted award is a testament to how much Estonia continues to resonate with our discerning Wanderlust readers – something we’ve always known.”
Wanderlust is a UK travel magazine and brand which covers intrepid, cultural and special interest travel. The print and digital magazine is published six times a year with the strapline “taking the road less travelled”.