Apparently, Estonia is the friendliest country in Europe

Even though many may profoundly disagree, the readers of Condé Nast Traveler, the global travel magazine published in New York, have voted Estonia the friendliest country in Europe.
Each year, the magazine invites its readers to “scout out the crème de la crème of European hospitality”, as it puts it, noting that this year has seen a vibrant mix of newcomers and familiar faces.
“When it comes to friendly countries, there’s certainly no shortage in Europe. Lovely destinations across the continent are filled with even lovelier people, forming vibrant communities of all shapes and sizes. Some are rooted in family-oriented tradition, others embrace a free-spirited lifestyle – but all are eager to share their cherished culture with visitors,” the magazine declares.
“Particularly worthy of praise is the Mediterranean region, with half of the shortlisted nations found along this glittering coastline – while one country has made an impressive debut by claiming the top spot.”
That “one country” is, evidently, Estonia. Go figure.
Magical old towns and majestic wildlife
“Despite making its debut appearance on our list, Estonia shoots straight to the top to be crowned Europe’s friendliest country for 2025, as chosen by you. This Baltic country is often overshadowed by other European holiday powerhouses, but venture off the beaten track and uncover a world of magical old towns, majestic woodland wildlife like brown bears and Eurasian lynx, and rugged shores speckled with over 2,000 islands,” the Traveler says.
“It’s also famed for being a trailblazer in the digital world, as it was the first country to introduce online election voting, so whether you’re meeting Estonians in the flesh or through the screen, expect exemplary interactions of politeness and respect.”
Estonia is followed by Ireland, Portugal, and Iceland. Turkey ranks fifth, Greece sixth, and Italy seventh, according to the magazine. Rounding out the top ten are Austria, Spain, and Cyprus.
Estonia has appeared in numerous Condé Nast Traveler and other international rankings across various categories – most notably for the Tallinn Christmas Market. However, it has never before made the top ten in the friendliness category. Evidently, there’s a first time for everything.
Condé Nast Traveler is a luxury and lifestyle travel magazine published by Condé Nast, the American media company behind titles such as The New Yorker and Vanity Fair.