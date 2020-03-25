Coronavirus: First death in Estonia

The first person has died of the novel coronavirus in Estonia: an 83-year-old woman who was hospitalised at the West Tallinn Central Hospital on 20 March; the patient had a prior chronic cardiovascular problem.
The Estonian Health Board confirmed the death this afternoon.
“Our deepest condolences to all of her loved ones. It is an emotionally very difficult moment and an extremely sad day. This shows we need to continue fighting the virus,” Arkadi Popov, the medical director of the emergency department at the Health Board, said in a statement.
“We have to be prepared that as a result of this virus, more people could die in Estonia, which is why avoiding close contact with the elderly and chronically ill is extremely important. We care for our elderly and people with weak immune systems – staying away from people is especially critical for them,” he added.
As of today, there are 404 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Estonia, according to the country’s Health Board; 28 people have been hospitalised, seven are in intensive care and five are in a critical condition. Eight coronavirus patients have been released from the hospitals. The Estonian government declared an emergency situation on 12 March and closed its borders on 17 March.
President Kaljulaid: It is time to stay together, it is also time to stay away
The Estonian president, Kersti Kaljulaid, issued a statement minutes after the news of the first coronavirus death in Estonia broke.
“Dear Estonian people! Today is the sad day when the first person infected with a coronavirus died in Estonia. We were afraid the day would come, although we still hoped it wouldn’t. Of course, it came. My condolences to the relatives of the deceased,” Kaljulaid said. “The rest of us go on. We go together because this virus can only be won by supporting each other. How the pandemic ends for Estonia, depends on everyone in Estonia – in a literal sense. To overcome the coronavirus pandemic, everyone’s role and the impact of their decisions are particularly direct.”
“The experience of other countries so far shows that staying away from each other helps. Nothing else helps. As citizens of a democratic country, the state does not take responsibility for maintaining social distance. Therefore, the measures taken by Estonia and other Western countries are not comparable to China. We are responsible. Everyone. As usual, the state shares responsibility with us today. The state democratically sets the rules of our social life; our role is to adhere to them. The rules must be respected. And maybe do a little more than what’s being asked,” the president added. “Dear Estonian people, it is time to stay together. Unfortunately, it is also time to stay away. Let’s make it not a time of loneliness, but also a time of communication and caring. That’s how we can overcome it.”
