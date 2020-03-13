BLOG: Coronavirus in Estonia

As coronavirus hits Estonia and the Estonian government has declared a state of emergency, Estonian World informs you on the latest developments in the country and brings you also some of the local as well as international opinions on the matter.
13 March 2020
As of today, there are 27 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Estonia, according to the country’s Health Board.
The virus is transmitted from person to person through droplet spread. The incubation period of the virus is about 2-14 days, with an average of 5 days. It is not yet known exactly how effectively the virus spreads and how long the contagious period lasts. The symptoms are flu-like: fever 38 °C, cough, difficulty breathing.
13 March 2020
Three large supermarket chains in Estonia, Maxima, Rimi and COOP, told Estonian news portal Delfi that consumers do not need to panic – their warehouses are well-stocked; logistics and supply chain work as usual. Rimi’s representative said that there may be some problems with goods imported from Italy, but the supermarket chain is aiming to replace those with items from elsewhere.
12 March 2020
The Estonian government has declared a state of emergency. The state of emergency will run, as of now, until 1 May 2020, unless the government will decide otherwise. “The absolute priority of the government is to protect the health of the Estonian people in this situation,” the prime minister, Jüri Ratas, said. “The state of emergency is necessary to prevent the contagion of the coronavirus the most efficiently. The state has to have the ability to give the people clear and, if need be, mandatory orders that would help limit the contagion of the virus.”
The measures during the state of emergency:
- All public gatherings are banned.
- From 16 March, all schools will have to suspend in-house studies – it will be substituted by at-home, distance, learning. All primary, basic, upper secondary, vocational and higher schools and universities will on 13 March provide guidance and materials for further studies. The schools for students with special needs are an exempt and specific measures will be taken (the government did not specify on 12 March).
- Research and development in universities and research institutions will continue.
- The opening hours and organisation of work of kindergartens and childcare will be decided by the local authority or an authority in charge of the kindergarten.
- Hobby education must be suspended from 16 March.
- People will have to go through sanitary checks at land border checkpoints. People will also have to fill in the forms when they enter Estonia to determine where they have been. At airports and ports, sanitary controls will be introduced, and questionnaires will be introduced similarly to land border checkpoints.
- The sale of Tallinn-Stockholm-Tallinn passenger ship tickets will be suspended. In cooperation with the shipping companies, measures to limit the spread of the virus will be developed and implemented.
- Libraries remain open only to a limited extent.
- Museums and cinemas will be closed to visitors until 1 May. All performances, concerts and conferences are banned.
- All sporting events are banned until 1 May.
- There will be a visit ban at all care homes, hospitals and detention facilities.
During a state of emergency, according to the Estonian laws, people can be forced to work; officials can enter buildings and premises without permission; officials can impose a curfew and restrict movement in other ways; use others’ possessions without permission (like sand, building materials, fuel etc); use others’ vehicles or heavy machinery without permission; restrict public meetings and events.
12 March 2020
People have started to panic in Estonia and for the first time in decades, many supermarkets have run out of some goods, such as toilet paper. Frozen food fridges are also emptying fast. This was the picture at a Prisma store in Tallinn’s Sikupilli district this evening (courtesy of Ragnar Sass).
12 March 2020
To prevent the spread of coronavirus, the drivers of Tallinn’s buses, trams and trolleys are now longer selling tickets to passengers on board the vehicles. Passengers will also no longer be able to board buses and trolleys from the front door, and there will be a “sanitary zone” from the front door to the front seat row.
Public transport tickets can still be purchased on buses, trams and trolley buses via validator, on the internet or via mobile phone.
12 March 2020
Estonian financial analyst Kristjan Lepik shared his observations on coronavirus spread:
- Western Europe saw a clear outbreak of the virus this week. See the figure below: the UK, the US, France, Germany, Spain – these countries are just catching up with Italy.
- There is no reason to panic, but looking at these trends, it seems that in one-to-two weeks things will get worse in Europe. But at some point, the virus stops, and after two months, it’s probably under control. “Who will catch the flu in summer?” asked one of my wise acquaintances few days ago.
- If you can slow down the rate of virus spread, this is a very important victory. The health sector will then have more time to react. In Italy, hospitals have waiting lists and doctors have to choose whether to admit people in their 40s, 50s or 60s to the intensive care units.
- I have been working from home for the past two weeks and today I kept my children at home, too. The best way to combat this virus is to minimise social contacts.
- Those who want to play a “strong Estonian man” – not afraid of anything – be my guest and do it in August.
- If I was leading the government, I would close the schools for now.
- The economy will be hit hard, but that is a long, separate, topic.
- Stay safe and take care of the highest risk group, 60+.
12 March 2020
Beginning 13 March, people in Estonia can get tested for the COVID-19 virus at two medical companies – provided they will cough up €81. “It’s essential to emphasise that the options for taking the samples and testing them are restricted, so we ask that before people sign up for the test, they’d evaluate whether they are among the risk group,” Tõnu Allik, the CEO of one of these companies, Medicum, told the Postimees newspaper.
It’s necessary to point out that even in the United States that often gets criticised for its health care costs, all major health insurers have said that testing for the COVID-19 virus is 100% covered. And Vice President Mike Pence said on CBS This Morning that anyone who wants to get tested, symptoms or no symptoms, can get tested for the virus. Estonia, however, has, at least in theory, universal health care.
12 March 2020
Estonia’s flagship startup and tech gathering Latitude59 will be postponed due to growing concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak. Latitude59 will take place on 27-28 August 2020.
“After careful deliberation with our team, partners and taking into consideration the recommendations from the Estonia Health Board, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone Latitude59. This decision was not made lightheartedly, but given the current situation around the world, there is no higher priority than the health and safety of all our attendees and everyone else involved. Moving forward, we will use these additional months to make Latitude59 on 27 – 28 August even better,” Maarja Pehk, the CEO of Latitude59, said.
The international music festival and conference, Tallinn Music Week, will also be postponed until August. The new dates will be 26- 30 August.
12 March 2020
All conscripts of the Estonian Defence Forces will remain at base over the coming weekend to reduce the risk of the coronavirus entering military bases. All visiting days have also been cancelled.
12 March 2020
As of today, there are 27 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Estonia. The first case was found on a person who travelled to Tallinn from Riga on 27 February.
So far, the infected people have recently travelled or originate from the affected areas – for example, family members, coworkers, healthcare professionals who have cared for patients with coronavirus infection or have been in contact with the travellers with confirmed coronavirus infection.
“It is possible that individual cases will be also identified in Estonia due to tourism and international travel, but it is very important here to quickly identify possible cases in order to implement effective control measures to prevent the spread of the disease,” the state-run Estonian Health Board said.
12 March 2020
According to the Estonian minister of education, Mailis Reps, all schools will close their doors starting Monday, 16 March. That includes trade schools and universities, too. By Thursday evening, already 90 educational institutions in the country had closed their doors.
12 March 2020
The Estonian prime minister, Jüri Ratas, said in a statement in the parliament that the country’s Health Board had “already raised the preparedness level of the health system to number one in order to be prepared for negative developments. Raising preparedness means that ambulances and hospitals have begun to replenish supplies and expand coronavirus testing capabilities.” He also called people upon their return from a risk area to monitor their health for 14 days, stay at home and avoid going anywhere.
12 March 2020
The Estonian government has formed a commission to manage the handling of the COVID-19 situation. The commission has so far decided on the following measures:
• cruise ships will not be permitted to dock in Estonia until 1 May;
• follow the recommendations of the ministry of foreign affairs when organising business trips and incoming visits of employees of state institutions, local governments, as well as private and non-profit sectors;
• advise applicants for public events permits in Estonia to postpone public events with more than 100 participants;
• obligate the Health Board to coordinate the authorisation of a public event with more than 100 participants and also assess compliance with the guidelines for permits already issued;
• postpone, as of today, all excursions to public authorities;
• launch the coronavirus hotline 1247 from 16 March at the latest.
12 March 2020
According to the assessment of the Estonian Health Board, the People’s Republic of China, Italy, Iran and South Korea are risk areas. In addition to risk areas, the foreign ministry advises against travelling to Japan, Singapore, France, Germany, Spain, Israel and Egypt. The ministry also asks everyone to reconsider the necessity of all foreign travel.
12 March 2020
Many Estonia-based expats have also started expressing their opinions on the spread of the virus in the country and the government’s response.
“I think that the next few days are going to be extremely critical. So far majority of the cases could have been avoided in Estonia and it has been a severe lack of seriousness from the administration and government,” Manan Anwar, originally from Pakistan, said.
“It is like flu but a flu that can either kill you or your parents or your grandparents if you’re not careful. I am still amazed at people who are laughing it off. Knowing that in Italy they are already deciding on which parents are worth saving and which ones are to be treated. This is a tsunami that is going to sweep across the world. And you’re going to get wet. Better get prepared,” Anwar added.
12 March 2020
Some people and companies have not lost their humour, however. This is how “fight” against the virus is conducted in some corners of the country, it seems – courtesy of Türi Aianduse ja Mesinduse Selts (a local gardening society in Türi, a small town in Estonia’s Järva County).
12 March 2020
- If you are in Estonia and have any questions regarding coronavirus, contact the Health Board by e-mail: kesk@terviseamet.ee
- If you have any questions regarding your health, call the family physician advisory line 1220 or +372 634 6630 (you can also call from abroad).
- If you want to contact ambulance in Estonia, call 112.
11 March 2020
Due to the continued spread of the coronavirus, the Estonian foreign ministry advises against travelling to Egypt, Israel and the Community of Madrid and Basque Country in Spain. As regards the rest of Spain, the ministry recommends considering whether the trip is absolutely essential.