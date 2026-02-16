Driving in Estonia on a US licence? Yes – with one caveat

Every now and then, an argument flares up online about whether a standard US state-issued driving licence is valid in Estonia; so let’s settle it once and for all: the golden rule is yes – it is, but get an International Driving Permit, because the reality is slightly more complicated than it first appears.
Because the United States is a federal country, driving licences are issued by individual states, not by the federal government. Each state therefore issues its own licence, designed in its own way and containing whatever information that state considers necessary – regardless of what the rest of the world, or even a neighbouring state, may require. As a result, it can be unclear whether these licences are valid elsewhere, particularly in Europe and, more specifically, in Estonia.
With summer approaching and many Estonian Americans planning visits to the old country, online debates are starting up again – mostly on social media – about whether they can drive in Estonia on a US state-issued driving licence. So Estonian World is stepping in to help settle this recurring debate – and, often, outright argument – about whether US licences are valid in Estonia, whether you can legally drive a car with one, or whether the Estonian police will pull you over and throw you straight in jail.
At first glance, the guidance from the Estonian Transport Administration suggests that most – or at least some – US licences are perfectly valid for driving in Estonia. The rules state that licence entries must be in Latin characters; the licence must specify the category of motor vehicle the holder is allowed to drive; and it should indicate either the maximum authorised weight or the permitted number of passengers.
Simple enough, right? Most US licences include the vehicle category – or class – on the card, usually Class D, or Class C in some states. Many also state the maximum vehicle weight the holder is allowed to drive. So they must be valid in Estonia without an International Driving Permit (IDP), right?
Well, not entirely.
No standardisation
One of the main issues is that none of the US states prints the permissible maximum vehicle mass in a format that meets Estonian requirements – which, in fact, reflect the 1968 Vienna Convention on Road Traffic. Even if your licence states that you may drive a vehicle with a gross weight of 26,000 pounds – as standard US licences usually do – that entitlement is expressed in English prose, not in the standardised category code (such as Category B for vehicles under 3,500 kilograms) expected under the Vienna Convention and by the Estonian authorities.
The second issue is that a Class D licence issued in the US is not the same as a Category D licence issued in Europe, including Estonia – nor does it correspond to the way Class or Category D is defined in the road traffic conventions.
Because of that, an Estonian police officer who pulls you over for driving at 92 kilometres per hour instead of the permitted 90 – a slight exaggeration, though not by much; enforcement in Estonia is strict – may not know, and cannot easily verify, what your US Class D actually permits.
And even if the licence states a maximum permissible weight, it is given in pounds rather than kilograms, and officers are under no obligation to convert imperial measurements into SI units at the roadside. So, in practical terms, they may have no clear way of knowing whether the licence you present covers a moped, a snowmobile, or a huge lorry.
Getting an IDP is simple enough
Estonian World also contacted the Estonian Transport Administration to clarify the rules. In its reply, the authority likewise advised that it is “reasonable to apply for an International Driving Permit and carry it with you throughout the trip while driving, together with your national driving licence”.
“Class D is not the same as Category D in Estonia or in the 1949 Geneva Convention on Road Traffic (bus),” Ave Smirnov, Head of the Driving Licence Division at the Estonian Transport Administration, told Estonian World.
“Hence, it is not enough for a licence merely to show a category symbol without indicating the maximum permissible weight,” she added.
While obtaining an International Driving Permit may sound like a hassle, it is, in practice, straightforward. Find your local AAA office, drive over, walk in, and say you need an IDP. They will usually sort it quickly – for $20, plus another $20 or more for a photo unless you bring your own.
So there you have it – easy peasy.