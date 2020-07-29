Estonia contributes to an EU project to help the elderly and people with special needs in Russia

Estonia is participating in the joint project of the European Union, “EU solidarity with the Russian civil society: assistance to elderly people and adults with disabilities”, and is contributing €15,000.
According to the Estonian foreign ministry, it is an initiative aimed at supporting the vulnerable members of society in Russia who were particularly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, such as elderly people and adults with disabilities.
“The joint project aims to help adults with disabilities via non-profit organisations that maintain access to essential goods and services, such as food and essential goods, psychological and medical counselling and care services,” the ministry said in a statement.
“It is important to help vulnerable groups cope both during and after the pandemic. With this project, we can support the continued everyday functions of those in need and reduce the risk of their increased vulnerability due to the coronavirus.”
The foreign ministry stated that a total of €500,000 has been contributed to the project and grants are open for applications by Russian civil society organisations until the end of May 2021.
“In addition to the joint contribution of the European Union, Estonia, Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg, France and Switzerland have made separate contributions,” it added.
Cover: An elderly man in Russia. Photo by Teral Goe/Unsplash.