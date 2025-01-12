Estonia drops a spot in the 2025 Henley Passport Index

Estonia has the ninth most powerful passport in the world, according to the 2025 Henley Passport Index, granting visa free access to 186 countries; however, compared with the 2024 index, Estonia has dropped a spot and lost visa free access to one country.
According to the 2024 index, the Estonian passport was the eight most powerful in the world, granting visa free access to 187 countries and territories. Alas, the index does not mention to which country Estonians have lost visa-free access.
In the 2025 index, Estonia is sharing its ninth spot with the United States whose passport also grants visa free access to 186 countries.
In 2023, Estonia was ranked 12th, with its passport offering visa-free access to 181 countries and territories. The year before, the country was ranked tenth, with the same number of countries accessible.
Singaporeans carry the most powerful passport
The world’s most powerful passport is held by the citizens of Singapore. Their passport grants them visa-free access to 195 countries and territories. Japan comes second (193 countries) and Finland, France, Germany, Italy, South Korea and Spain come third (192 countries).
Latvians and Lithuanians have the tenth most powerful passport in the world, they can access 185 countries without a visa. They’re ranked the same as Slovenia and the United Arab Emirates.
The least powerful passport is held by Afghanis – they’re ranked 196th with visa-free access to 26 countries. Syria is ranked 105th (27 countries), Iraq 104th (31 countries), and Yemen and Pakistan 103rd (33 countries).
The index, compiled annually by London-based global citizenship and residency consultants Henley & Partners, is based on data provided by the International Air Transport Association – known as IATA – and has been produced by the company since 2006. The index covers 199 different passports and 227 destinations.