Estonia drops one spot in the 2025 Henley Passport Index

Estonia holds the ninth most powerful passport in the world, according to the 2025 Henley Passport Index, offering visa-free access to 186 countries; however, compared with the 2024 index, Estonia has dropped one spot and lost visa-free access to one country.
According to the 2024 index, the Estonian passport ranked as the eighth most powerful in the world, providing visa-free access to 187 countries and territories. However, the index does not specify which country Estonians have lost visa-free access to.
In the 2025 Henley Passport Index, Estonia shares the ninth spot with the United States, as both passports provide visa-free access to 186 countries.
In 2023, Estonia ranked 12th in the Henley Passport Index, with its passport granting visa-free access to 181 countries and territories. The year prior, Estonia held the tenth spot, offering access to the same number of destinations.
Singaporeans carry the most powerful passport
The world’s most powerful passport belongs to Singapore, granting its citizens visa-free access to 195 countries and territories. Japan ranks second with access to 193 countries, while Finland, France, Germany, Italy, South Korea, and Spain share the third spot with access to 192 countries.
Latvians and Lithuanians hold the tenth most powerful passport in the world, offering visa-free access to 185 countries. They share this ranking with Slovenia and the United Arab Emirates.
The least powerful passport is held by Afghan citizens, ranked 196th, with visa-free access to just 26 countries. Syria ranks 105th (27 countries), Iraq 104th (31 countries), while Yemen and Pakistan share the 103rd spot with access to 33 countries.
The Henley Passport Index, compiled annually by London-based global citizenship and residency consultancy Henley & Partners, is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Produced by the company since 2006, the index evaluates 199 passports and 227 destinations worldwide.