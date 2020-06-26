Estonia has the EU’s lowest share of women aged 65+ living alone

Estonia has the European Union’s lowest share of women aged 65 and over living alone – only 26% of them live alone, according to Eurostat, the EU’s statistics agency.
This is way better than the EU average – four in ten women aged 65 or over, or 40% in the European Union, live alone.
Estonia is followed by Belgium (29%), Spain and Cyprus (both 31%), Portugal (32%) and Denmark (33%), Eurostat said.
Latvia recorded the highest proportion of women aged 65 and over living alone (49%), followed by Slovenia and Germany (both 45%) as well as Finland and the Czech Republic (both 44%).
What comes to men and women aged 15-64, 19 per cent of them live alone; 48% of men and 51% of women live in a couple, and 33% of men and 30% of women live with another adult (not a couple) or more adults, the statistics agency stated.
Cover: An elderly Estonian woman. The image is illustrative; photo by Jaanus Ree.