Estonia is ordering a two-week isolation on everyone arriving in the country

The Estonian prime minister and the chief of the emergency situation, Jüri Ratas, has ordered a two-week restriction of movement for people arriving in Estonia from abroad: from the day of arrival in Estonia it is prohibited for the person to leave home or place of stay during 14 days.
“Within the two weeks after arrival in Estonia, the person can leave home or place of stay only at the request of medical worker or police or in case of an emergency that is threatening the person’s life or health,” the Estonian government said in a statement.
The restriction of movement has some exceptions. “It does not apply to diplomats and foreigners arriving in Estonia as part of international military cooperation. Transport providers for goods and raw materials, persons involved in international transportation of goods and people and other people listed in the order are also exempt.”
These measures will be in force until decided otherwise and the necessity is being assessed every two weeks, the government said.
Cover: One thing that everyone can do to contain the spread of the coronavirus is to wash and disinfect one’s hands. Photo by Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash.