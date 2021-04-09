Estonia recognises US COVID-19 vaccination cards, most others

The Estonian social ministry has confirmed to Estonian World that the country does recognise the handwritten US coronavirus vaccination cards as proof of inoculation that will waive the travellers’ obligation to self-isolate; Estonia also recognises most other vaccination records.
People who have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus in the United States know that the proof of their inoculation is a handwritten piece of carton that is relatively easy to counterfeit. Thus, Estonian World asked the Estonian authorities – can the Estonians who live in the US and want to travel to Estonia in the summer prove their COVID-19 vaccination prove it with the handwritten CDC note.
The media advisor at the Estonian social ministry, Eva Lehtla, confirmed that the US vaccination card is indeed valid in Estonia to prove one’s coronavirus inoculation. “The Estonian Health Board assured me that the document you presented (the US vaccination card – editor) is accepted at the Estonian border,” Lehtla told Estonian World. “However, they emphasised that the document can’t have any corrections detected by the plain eye.”
Lehtla said a proof of vaccination issued by another country than Estonia needs to be in the Latin or Cyrillic alphabet, in Estonian, Russian or English, and bear the person’s first and last name, the dates of the inoculation, the name and the dose of the vaccine, the number of the vaccine batch, the amount of the vaccine doses received and the name and other data of the entity that carried out the vaccination.
From outside of Europe, Estonia only admits travellers coming from Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. However, should any of these countries’ infection rate rise above 16 people per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days, people arriving in Estonia from these countries will need to self-isolate for ten days.
Travellers coming from the United States will not be admitted in Estonia or any other European country. Still, Estonian citizens, including those who permanently live abroad, can always return to Estonia. Those who haven’t recovered from the novel coronavirus in the past six months or who haven’t completed a vaccination programme will need to self-isolate for ten days upon arrival.
Cover: The US COVID-19 vaccination card where the administering pharmacist or other medical professional handwrites the vaccination record.