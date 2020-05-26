Estonian World Live: The story of Estonian World

The three founders of Estonian World – Silver Tambur, Sander Saar and Sten Hankewitz – are holding a live event on Wednesday, 27 May, to talk about the online magazine and answer the readers’ questions.
The live event will take place at 6:00 PM Estonian time (4:00 PM BST; 11:00 AM EDT; 8:00 AM PDT) and will be streamed on estonianworld.com, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.
While we’ve never really spoken about ourselves and want to focus on Estonian World stories and content in the future as well, we decided to share a little bit more about who we are, how we got started, what are the principles that drive Estonian World and also about where we are today and how to move forward. This is not an easy topic for us, but we thought that as we’ve grown this platform together as a citizen initiative, we’d also like to keep it going together.