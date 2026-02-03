Estonians are lonely – and it affects them

A recent study shows that loneliness is a widespread phenomenon in Estonia with a direct impact on health; among those who have experienced loneliness, 59% say it harms their mental health, with the strongest impact seen among young adults.
The study, conducted by Kantar Emor and commissioned by the pharmacy chain, Apotheka, reveals that loneliness affects not only mental health but also people’s social and civic functioning. It is a phenomenon with broader implications for work ability, learning, and participation in community life, according to the survey.
The study indicates that loneliness is not limited to living alone.
“While the risk is higher among people who live alone, loneliness is also experienced by those who have families, jobs, and regular social contact. Solitude can be a conscious and chosen state, but loneliness is never a choice,” the commissioner of the survey said in a statement.
“Loneliness does not mean being alone, but rather the feeling of not being genuinely connected to anyone. As a psychologist, I often see that even those with families, jobs, and everyday social interactions experience deep loneliness. It is a serious mental health risk that requires societal understanding and concrete solutions,” Anna-Kaisa Oidermaa, a psychologist, said.
The vulnerability of young adults emerges particularly clearly from the study. People aged 16–34 report feeling lonely most frequently.
Shared activities help cope with loneliness
In addition to mental well-being, young people also perceive the impact of loneliness on their everyday lives: it makes face-to-face communication more difficult, hinders the formation of new relationships, and reduces work and study capacity. This suggests that for young people, loneliness is not a passing feeling but an experience that affects their development and ability to cope.
“At the same time, the study shows that young people expect more mental health support from society than other age groups and place greater importance on reducing stigma. This is a clear signal that the problem is recognised, but current solutions are not yet sufficient.”
As a cause of loneliness, 23–27% of respondents cite a fast-paced lifestyle and lack of time, along with the feeling that there is too little time both for themselves and for relationships. This indicates that preventing loneliness is not solely a matter of healthcare or social services, but also of societal choices and everyday priorities.
According to the study, communication and shared activities are the most effective ways to cope with loneliness; 61% of respondents consider good access to hobbies and courses critically important, and more than half emphasise the importance of community events and shared spaces for gathering.