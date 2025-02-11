Foreign tourists still reluctant to visit Estonia

According to Statistics Estonia, 11% more foreign tourists visited Estonia in 2024 than the year before; however, compared with the pre-pandemic levels, the number of foreign tourists has decreased by almost 400,000.
Statistics Estonia, the country’s official statistics agency, said that in 2024, Estonian accommodation establishments served 3.6 million tourists, which was 5% more than in 2023 but 5% less than in 2019.
Helga Laurmaa, a leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that nearly 1.86 million foreign tourists and nearly 1.76 million domestic tourists were accommodated in Estonia in 2024.
“Compared with 2023, there were 11% more foreign tourists, while the number of domestic tourists remained at the same level. If we compare last year’s figures to 2019, which was the pre-pandemic record year, the number of accommodated domestic tourists has increased by over 200,000, but, at the same time, the number of foreign tourists has decreased by almost 400,000,” she said in a statement.
According to the statistics agency, tourist arrivals from Finland totalled 696,000 in 2024. This number was at a similar level compared with 2023 but 13% smaller than in 2019 before the pandemic.
Most foreign tourists stay in Harju County
The number of accommodated Latvian tourists was nearly 251,000, which is 9% more than in 2023 and 37% more than in 2019. The other countries in the top five in terms of arrivals were Germany (117,000 tourists), Lithuania (81,000) and the United Kingdom (70,000).
The number of domestic tourists in 2024 remained at a similar level year on year but increased by 14% compared with 2019.
73% of foreign tourists and 29% of domestic tourists preferred to stay overnight in Harju County. Other popular counties for overnight stays were Pärnu, Tartu, Ida-Viru and Saare counties.
Tourists spent a total of 6.65 million nights in accommodation establishments: foreign tourists stayed for 3.67 million nights and domestic tourists for 2.98 million nights in total.
The cost of an overnight stay per person was €53 in Harju County, €52 in Lääne-Viru County, and €48 in Saare County. A guest night cost €46 in Ida-Viru, Lääne and Valga counties, €44 in Pärnu County, and €41 in Tartu County.
