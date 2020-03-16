Global #staythefuckhome movement urges people to, well, stay home

A global movement, called #staythefuckhome, is urging people to stay home amid the global coronavirus pandemic to give the virus fewer chances of spreading.
“Our governments are only slowly implementing measures to control the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and containing the COVID-19 pandemic. Slow reactions, public appeasement policies, and their urge to stabilize the economy have kept them from taking the measures needed to protect millions from this disease. However, it is not only the government’s burden to bear. It is time for us, as citizens of this earth, to take action now and do our part in fighting COVID-19,” the movement’s website is urging.
“With no well-studied treatment and no viable vaccine available for at least another year, the only effective way to keep the coronavirus pandemic at bay is to give the virus fewer chances of spreading. The following list of actions, ordered from easiest to implement to most effective in the fight against the pandemic, should serve as a set of loose guidelines for people who wish to join the movement and take action that can actually make a difference.”
Do not leave home unless absolutely necessary
- Don’t panic, but be alert.
- Wash your hands often and practice good cough and sneeze etiquette.
- Try to touch your face as little as possible, including your mouth, nose and eyes.
- Practice social distancing, no hugs and kisses, no handshakes, no high fives. If you must, use safer alternatives.
- Do not attend concerts, stage plays, sporting events or any other mass entertainment events.
- Refrain from visiting museums, exhibitions, movie theaters, night clubs and other entertainment venues.
- Stay away from social gatherings and events, like club meetings, religious services and private parties.
- Reduce travel to a minimum. Don’t travel long distances if not absolutely necessary.
- Do not use public transportation if not absolutely necessary.
- If you can work from home, work from home. Urge your employer to allow remote work if needed.
- Replace as many social interactions as possible with remote alternatives like phone calls or video chat.
- Do not leave your home unless absolutely necessary.
- Please keep in mind there is no right or wrong amount of actions to take. Only take the actions that you feel comfortable with and that do not endanger your livelihood. Do not quit your job over this! However, keep in mind that every action helps.
Twenty times deadlier than the flu
The website also warns that the coronavirus is more contagious and more deadly than the flu. “The so-called case fatality rate of SARS-CoV-2 is estimated to be at around 2%, meaning that an estimated 2% of people getting diagnosed with COVID-19 will succumb to it. In comparison, the [case fatality rate] of seasonal influenza is estimated to be around 0.1%, which means SARS-CoV-2 is estimated to be about 20 times more deadly than the seasonal flu.”
“If you care about this cause, please share it on social media, via email or just tell your friends and family about it. But please, just #StayTheFuckHome,” the website urges.
Cover: The #staythefuckhome movement’s logo and hashtag.