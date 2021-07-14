Numbeo ranks Estonia 12th in the world for the quality of life

Numbeo, a crowd-sourced global database of statistics, has ranked Estonia 12th in the world for the quality of life in its mid-2021 index.
Numbeo, a crowd-sourced global database of reported consumer prices, perceived crime rates, quality of health care and other statistics, has ranked 83 countries and territories for their quality of life, based on statistical factors like purchasing power, safety, health care, the cost of living, property prices compared with the people’s income, commuting, pollution and climate.
In its mid-2021 index, Estonia is ranked 12th with the quality-of-life score of 171.16. Estonia is doing particularly well in the areas of safety (10th), commuting (fourth) and pollution (fifth).
The best quality of life in the world, according to the rankings by Numbeo, is in Switzerland, followed by Denmark, the Netherlands, Finland and Australia. Estonia’s ranking is ahead of the United States (17th) and the United Kingdom (24th).
Lithuania is ranked 19th, Latvia 31st and Russia 70th. Even Sweden is ranked lower than Estonia – 13th – but Norway is just one spot ahead of Estonia.
In Europe, Estonia is ranked 10th; only two non-European countries made Numbeo’s top 10 – Australia and New Zealand (ninth).
The lowest quality of life in the world, according to the rankings by Numbeo, is in Nigeria, followed by Iran, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
Numbeo is a collaborative online database that enables users to share and compare statistical information about countries and cities. It is most-widely used to compare the cost of living between cities and countries. Its founder is an ex-Google software engineer.
Cover: Estonia has a lot of untouched nature that definitely contributes to the quality of life of the country. Pictured, the Estonian seashore in the Lahemaa National Park. Photo by Ingrid Hankewitz.