Survey: Three quarters of Estonians are against car tax

According to the results of a survey commissioned by the Institute for the Study of Societal Issues, 76 per cent of respondents are against the implementation of a car tax in Estonia, while 19 per cent are in favour.
The government aims to introduce a motor vehicle tax in Estonia starting from 2025, and the corresponding bill passed first reading in the parliament this month. The opposition strongly opposes the car tax, and it has also caused disagreements within the coalition. The survey by the Institute for the Study of Societal Issues explored current public opinion on the car tax.
When asked about their stance on implementing a car tax in Estonia, 76 per cent of respondents indicated they “do not support” or “rather do not support” it, 19 per cent were “in favour” or “rather in favour,” and five per cent said “don’t know.”
Support for the car tax is highest among voters of the Reform Party, with 62 per cent in favour and 31 per cent against its implementation in Estonia. Conversely, 97 per cent of supporters of the Estonian Conservative People’s Party, 94 per cent of supporters of the Centre Party, 92 per cent of Isamaa supporters, 60 per cent of supporters of the Estonian Social Democratic Party, and 54 per cent of supporters of Estonia 200 do not support the car tax.
Over two thirds believe PM Kallas should resign
In a survey conducted in July 2023, 72 per cent of respondents were against the car tax, while 21 per cent were in favour.
Additionally, respondents were asked if they think Kaja Kallas should resign as prime minister. 70 per cent said “yes” or “rather yes”, 24 per cent said “rather not” or “no”, and six per cent were undecided.
Among the voters, 98 per cent of the Estonian Conservative People’s Party, 94 per cent of the Centre Party, 88 per cent of Isamaa, and 61 per cent of the Social Democratic Party believe Kallas should resign. Among supporters of Estonia 200, 40 per cent believe she should step down while 52 per cent do not. The respective proportions among Reform Party supporters are 12 per cent and 82 per cent.
This question has been a regular feature in the institute’s surveys since the end of August 2023, with the proportion of people supporting Kallas’s resignation remaining between 65 to 71 per cent during this period.