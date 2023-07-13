The Open Farm Day to be held all over Estonia

The Open Farm Day will be held all over Estonia for the ninth time from 15 to 16 July 2023 from 10 am to 5 pm.
During the day, participating farms and agricultural producers will open their doors to visitors.
“You will get to see farms of all sizes, interesting animals and plants and some cool farming equipment and machinery. You can also try real farm food, go on tours, take part in workshops and much more. Each farm will be running its own programme showcasing what makes it special,” the organisers explained.
They added that the Open Farm Day “represents a great opportunity to discover how local food is grown and what modern farming and agriculture involve”. “When was the last time you came face-to-face with a goat or took the wheel of a combine harvester? Come to the countryside and you can do both!”
The Open Farm Day is organised by the Estonian rural affairs ministry and the Centre of Estonian Rural Research and Knowledge.
According to the Estonian University of Life Science’s data, as of 2020, there are over 11,000 farms in Estonia.
See from the map which farms will open their doors (the ones marked with yellow are open only on Sunday, 16 July; the ones marked with blue are open on Saturday and Sunday, 15 and 16 July).