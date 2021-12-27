Estonian energy company Enefit to build its first wind warm in Finland

Enefit Green, an Estonian renewable energy producer, has decided to build a wind farm in Tolpanvaara, Finland; the farm will be completed by the end of 2023 and it’s the company’s first investment in Finland.
The company is planning to erect 13 wind turbines at the 72-megawatt wind farm. Its estimated annual output will be over 250 gigawatt-hours, according to the company, adding that for comparison, this volume can cover the annual power needs of 76,000 Estonian households.
The total investment required for the construction of the wind farm amounts to €82.9 million, the company said in a statement.
Enefit also noted that 60% of the production of the Tolpanvaara wind farm in the first seven years was covered by a long-term electricity sales contract.
The construction of the Tolpanvaara wind farm will begin in the first quarter of 2022 and the park is scheduled to be operational by the end of 2023 at the latest, the company asserted.
Enefit Green currently produces renewable energy in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.
In four countries, the company owns a total of 22 wind farms, 38 solar power plants, four combined heat and power plants, a pellet plant and a hydroelectric power plant.
Its current electricity generation capacity is 456 megawatts and the heat generation capacity is 81 megawatts.
Enefit is the international name of the Estonian state-owned power company, Eesti Energia (Estonian Energy). Enefit Green is its renewable energy production company.
Cover: A wind farm in Europe. Photo by Zbynek Burival on Unsplash.