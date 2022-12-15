A skier speeding in Tallinn's Old Town. A screenshot from the BBC Weather video.

Video: Skiers on the streets of Tallinn’s Old Town

December 15, 2022

The Estonian capital has seen so much snow in recent days that skiers are now having fun right on the streets of Tallinn’s Old Town.

The official BBC Weather account shared a video taken in Tallinn by Colin Higgins that shows a skier speeding in the steep Old Town street called Short Leg.

Estonia has experienced so much snowfall in the last week that many drivers have given up on using their cars, as is evident in the picture below.

A car buried in snow in Tallinn’s Old Town. Photo by Silver Tambur.

