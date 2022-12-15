Video: Skiers on the streets of Tallinn’s Old Town

The Estonian capital has seen so much snow in recent days that skiers are now having fun right on the streets of Tallinn’s Old Town.
The official BBC Weather account shared a video taken in Tallinn by Colin Higgins that shows a skier speeding in the steep Old Town street called Short Leg.
Skiers on the streets of Tallinn in Estonia last night! ⛷️ pic.twitter.com/DpAqWsDSPe— BBC Weather (@bbcweather) December 13, 2022
Estonia has experienced so much snowfall in the last week that many drivers have given up on using their cars, as is evident in the picture below.