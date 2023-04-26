A new hybrid bus presented at Tallinn Town Hall Square. Photo by the Tallinn city government.

Tallinn to finally introduce night buses – albeit, briefly

After years of outcry about non-existent night-time public transport in the Estonian capital, the city government of Tallinn is finally launching a four-month night bus “pilot project”, running from 19 May to 17 September 2023.

“We are launching the night bus pilot project and opening four bus lines, which will all start their journey with a loop around the Old Town. The buses will pass through most of the city’s hubs and take people to Mustamäe, Õismäe, Lasnamäe and North Tallinn and also back to the city centre,” Tallinn’s deputy mayor Vladimir Svet (the Centre Party) told BNS.

The night buses will start their routes from the city’s Balti Jaam train station by the Old Town and will start departing from Friday to Sunday at 30-minute intervals between 12:30 AM and 5 AM.

The ride is free for Tallinn residents, the normal fare applies to other passengers.

The timetables of the night bus lines will be posted in the first weeks of May at the stops that the lines pass through and on the Transport Tallinn website.

Introducing night buses was one of the promises of the Social Democrats, the Centre Party’s coalition partner in the city government, before the 2021 local election in Tallinn.

Tallinn is home to over 450,000 people and until now, the only option to travel in the city in the night has been by private car, taxi, electric scooter or indeed, by foot.

