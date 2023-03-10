At the time when equal marriage is legalised in tens of countries in the world, the clergy members of the Estonian Lutheran Church demonise liberal values. Pictured, Tartu Pride 2022. Photo by Joanna Adeele Siig.

Sten Hankewitz: The Estonian Lutheran Church is spewing hatred

By / March 11, 2023 / Leave a Comment / Opinion / 4 minutes of reading

The newspaper “Our Church”, published by some of the clergy members of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church, is spewing pure hatred towards the Estonian election results and, therefore, towards its people, Sten Hankewitz, the executive editor of Estonian World, writes.

“Our Church”, the newspaper associated with the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church – or, well, as they themselves say, a “conservative Christian online magazine” whose “editors are clerics among the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church” – published an article in January, before the Estonian general election, saying that a Christian should not vote for three liberal parties (Reform Party, Estonia 200 and Social Democrats) in Estonia because, if they do so, they’re sinners who’re voting against Christian values and therefore, well, they’re committing a sin.

When I read that, I figured, okay, well, there’s the 21st century in most of the Western world, but I guess Estonia’s Lutheran church just prefers to be the 15th century Vatican on steroids. It’s their prerogative, after all.

Now, after the election, the supposed magazine published another message on Facebook, saying that a “remarkable part of the Estonian nation, with their full knowledge, gave their vote to morally bastardly political forces, the parties representing horrendous sin and death, drawing a serious blame on themselves”.

In the US, Lutherans are welcoming everyone

Moreover, the Facebook post continues, “this part of the populace gave their acceptance to destroying the family and the marriage” that supposedly is promised by some parties (it’s not, trust me), and as a cherry on top, the “Our Church” Facebook post also claims the Estonian people voted for, “in a wide perspective, this demonic ideologic direction and thought process that will destroy the very basics of the national survival”.

The editor-in-chief of "Our Church", Veiko Vihuri. Photo from Facebook.
The editor-in-chief of “Our Church”, Veiko Vihuri. Photo from Facebook.

Let me remind you, we’re talking about Estonia. A country that doesn’t give a toss about religion in general. One of the most secular countries in the world.

At the same time, in the United States, a country that people think is one of the most evangelical, Christian-conservative countries in the world, the Lutheran churches are proudly waving Pride flags (the rainbow flags that represent gay pride) and their doors bear the sign, “Everyone’s welcome.”

So, one needs to ask, what the heck is wrong with the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church that it hates people so much? Is it because it’s afraid of the vengeful, Old-Testament God? Hey, I’m a Jew. The vengeful Old-Testament God is my God, and I ain’t afraid of Him. Because, God is God – if He created the humankind in his own image, then who the hell are the spiteful, hateful clerics of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church to question His will? If you believe that God created the human in his own image, then shouldn’t the human have the liberty to be as he, she, they were created?

Maybe God himself wants to dress up in drag every now and then. Maybe God is a man who likes the company of other men. Maybe God is a woman who likes the company of other women.

A screenshot from the Facebook page of “Our Church” (Meie Kirik).

The Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church is the Ku Klux Klan of Estonia

Or maybe God is someone who was born with a penis, but prefers to have a vagina?

How do we know for sure?

But the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church doesn’t take any of these maybes into the account. It keeps on hammering its own doctrine, which, in its world is: we’re always right, and everybody else – including science – is wrong.

Similarly to the American hate group, the Ku Klux Klan, the Estonian Lutheran Church clergy members are spewing hatred towards regular, average people. Photo: public domain.
Similarly to the American hate group, the Ku Klux Klan, the Estonian Lutheran Church clergy members are spewing hatred towards regular, average people. Photo: public domain.

At the end of the day, the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church is just spewing pure hatred instead of being a uniting force. Instead of spreading love and tolerance and acceptance, it’s being the Ku Klux Klan of Estonia. In 2023.

This hatred shouldn’t have a place in the modern world. Pure hatred because of some people’s idiotic and ancient doctrines that negate the humanity should not exist.

The opinions in this article are those of the author.

About The Author

Sten Hankewitz
Sten Hankewitz is a lifelong journalist and the Executive Editor at Estonian World. Having lived in Estonia, Spain, the UK and all around the US, he now resides in the New Hampshire Seacoast. He loves to write and besides working at Estonian World and doing some occasional blogging, he writes books and contributes to other outlets in Estonia, Israel and elsewhere. He has strong convictions and he shows them unashamedly. You can follow him on Twitter and like his page on Facebook. You can also write to Sten at sten@estonianworld.com.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Estonian World is in a dire need of your support.
Read our appeal here and become a supporter on Patreon 
close-image
Scroll to Top