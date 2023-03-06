Pictures: Estonian biodesign in Mexico

From 1-8 March, the Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana in Mexico City displays 30 works from Estonian designers.
The Estonian Design Days are held in cooperation with the Estonian Association of Designers and the Estonian Art Academy at Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana, involving also workshops and conferences.
“Estonia and Mexico have been finding a new partnership in envisioning a sustainable future through biodesign projects and circular economy initiatives,” the Estonian Association of Designers said in a statement, commenting the collaboration with the university in Mexico City.
“The two countries that are so distant and seemingly apart have so much in common. I guess that an urgency to change our social practices is crucial, and the work that is showing new ways to produce goods, to solve needs, that promotes a shift in culture, is the work that we should promote as institutions,” Sergio Dávila, a professor working on biodesign projects at Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana, added.
Dávila hopes this cultural exchange will be fruitful, and that the conversation about having some new response ability towards our environments permeates the classrooms and gallery spaces. “We hope a seed of change flourishes in the professional practice of future designers.”
